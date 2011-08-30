* Jewellers buy on dips, premiums rise in Hong Kong
(Updates prices, adds quotes)
By Lewa Pardomuan
SINGAPORE, Aug 30 Gold regained strength on
Tuesday as bargain hunting resurfaced after prices dropped more
than 2 percent in the previous session, but higher equities and
easing worries about recession in the United States could limit
gains.
The physical market saw demand from jewellers as prices
remained below all-time highs, while main consumer India was
expected to step up purchases before the wedding season starts
again in September.
Spot gold added $7.48 to $1,794.73 an ounce by 0239
GMT. Trading was volatile last week, when gold tumbled more than
$200 towards $1,700 after striking a record at $1,911.46 as
investors sought refuge from euro zone debt crisis, weakness in
the U.S. economy and volatile currencies.
"I think you can say the market is trying to stabilise and
is in some kind of consolidation mode. $1,780 is support and
then $1,850 will the resistance level. There's a little bit of
bargain hunting," said Ronald Leung, director of Lee Cheong Gold
Dealers in Hong Kong.
"Towards September, jewellers pick up (buying) position.
Festivals give gold a little bit of support for the time being.
Premium is increasing due to some demand. There's not much sales
of scrap around," he added.
Hong Kong dealers quoted premiums for gold bars at as high
as $1.50 an ounce to the spot London prices from $1.20 last
week. Bullion markets were closed in Singapore, Indonesia and
Malaysia for the Muslim Eid al-Fitr festival.
Festival season in India has started and will peak with
October before tapering off in December. In India, gold
jewellery is an essential wedding gift.
Physical dealers in Tokyo saw selling from local investors,
but they also noted buying interest from China, where demand for
jewellery increases during the Mid-Autumn festivals in
September.
U.S. gold GCcv1 rose $6.6 to $1,798.2 an ounce, but
investors closely watched equities markets, which gained on
better-than-expected U.S. consumer spending data and a bank
merger in debt-ridden Greece.
U.S. consumer spending rose at its fastest pace in five
months in July, a further sign the economy is not falling back
into recession, although manufacturing activity in Texas almost
stalled this month.
Global equities have advanced on hopes the Federal Reserve
might eventually launch a third round of quantitative easing
(QE3) after Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke left the door open for
further action in a speech on Friday.
The Fed is caught between a struggling recovery and high
unemployment on one side, and political pressures against more
monetary easing on the other. It has already pushed interest
rates close to zero and bought $2.3 trillion in bonds to try to
lower longer-term borrowing costs.
Analysts said anything short of a third round of
quantitative easing would likely provide limited support for
bullion as the Fed had already vowed to keep interest rates low
into 2013.
In the energy market, Brent crude rose for a sixth straight
session on Tuesday, buoyed by strong data from the United States
that allayed fears the world's top oil consumer was sliding back
into recession and a landmark bank merger deal in Greece.
Precious metals prices 0239 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1794.73 7.48 +0.42 26.44
Spot Silver 40.70 -0.08 -0.20 31.89
Spot Platinum 1828.24 10.49 +0.58 3.44
Spot Palladium 753.00 2.82 +0.38 -5.82
TOCOM Gold 4444.00 -41.00 -0.91 19.17 64841
TOCOM Platinum 4569.00 14.00 +0.31 -2.70 6463
TOCOM Silver 100.30 -0.40 -0.40 23.83 409
TOCOM Palladium 1881.00 5.00 +0.27 -10.30 217
COMEX GOLD DEC1 1798.00 6.40 +0.36 26.50 9210
COMEX SILVER SEP1 40.72 0.17 +0.43 31.61 1119
Euro/Dollar 1.4518
Dollar/Yen 76.86
TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce.
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Editing by Himani Sarkar)