By Rujun Shen
SINGAPORE, Aug 31 Spot gold fell half a percent
on Wednesday, pulling back from a rally of 2.6 percent in the
previous session as disappointing U.S. consumer data and poor
economic sentiment in the euro zone buoyed safe-haven interest
in bullion.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold declined half a percent to $1,828.99 an
ounce by 0020 GMT. U.S. gold GCcv1 edged up 0.1 percent to
$1,831.70 an ounce.
* U.S. consumer confidence plunged in August to its lowest
since the 2007-2009 recession, after a bruising battle over the
U.S. budget slammed stock prices and pushed the nation to the
brink of default.
* Expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve may launch more
stimulus for the faltering economy also support the sentiment in
the gold market, as investors await a Fed meeting in September.
* The euro zone's economic sentiment fell more than expected
in August, just as Italy warned weak growth may endanger
government plans to cut debt as a lukewarm bond auction
threatened to drag the bloc's third-biggest economy back to the
centre of the debt crisis.
* Holdings in the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold Trust , edged up on the day
to 1,232.314 tonnes by Aug. 30.
MARKET NEWS
* U.S. stocks rose for a third straight day on Tuesday in a
volatile session, after minutes from the latest Federal Reserve
meeting boosted expectations the U.S. central bank will act
again to stimulate the economy.
* Renewed concerns about the euro zone sovereign debt crisis
weighed on the euro in Asia on Wednesday, while the dollar also
struggled after minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's Aug. 9
meeting bolstered expectations for more stimulus.
DATA/EVENTS
0600 Germany Retail sales July
0800 Germany Unemployment August
0900 Euro zone Flash inflation August
0900 Euro zone Unemployment July
1215 U.S. ADP employment report August
1345 U.S. Chicago PMI August
1400 U.S. Factory orders July
PRICES
Precious metals prices 0020 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1828.99 -8.21 -0.45 28.85
Spot Silver 41.24 -0.17 -0.41 33.64
Spot Platinum 1843.74 -6.31 -0.34 4.31
Spot Palladium 771.50 0.85 +0.11 -3.50
TOCOM Gold 4514.00 76.00 +1.71 21.05 54085
TOCOM Platinum 4594.00 58.00 +1.28 -2.17 3813
TOCOM Silver 101.30 1.60 +1.60 25.06 282
TOCOM Palladium 1909.00 46.00 +2.47 -8.97 126
COMEX GOLD DEC1 1831.70 1.90 +0.10 28.87 3011
COMEX SILVER SEP1 41.20 -0.20 -0.48 33.16 26
Euro/Dollar 1.4426
Dollar/Yen 76.65
TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce.
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Editing by Clarence Fernandez)