By Rujun Shen
SINGAPORE, Aug 31 Spot gold edged lower on
Wednesday as investors waited for more clues to economic
conditions and watched to see if the U.S. Federal Reserve would
deploy more stimulus measures, but the metal is poised for its
biggest monthly gain since Nov. 2009.
Cash gold prices rallied 2.6 percent in the previous session
as minutes from a Fed policy meeting on Aug. 9 showed the
central bank discussed a range of unusual tools it could use to
help the economy and more quantitative easing remains an option.
More quantitative easing would push up the inflation outlook
and spur buying interest in gold, which is seen as a good hedge
against inflation.
"The next data point for gold is some sort of clarity out of
the U.S. Fed over the next few weeks on whether they will
deliver another round of quantitative easing, or not and just
let their economy continue on a slow growth path rather than a
supported high growth path," said Tom Price, global commodity
analyst at UBS.
The Fed is scheduled to meet on Sept. 20 to discuss options
to help spur the faltering U.S. economy.
Spot gold inched down 0.2 percent to $1,833.29 an
ounce by 0254 GMT, headed for a monthly rise of 13 percent, its
strongest gain since November 2009. It has risen nearly 30
percent so far this year, close to the gain for all of 2010.
U.S. gold GCcv1 gained 0.4 percent to $1,836.50 an ounce,
also on course for a 13-percent rise from a month earlier.
Technical analysis suggested that gold could rise to $1,862
in the day, said Reuters market analyst Wang Tao.
Investors are eyeing a string of labour market data due
later this week, including unemployment and non-farm payrolls
data on September 2, after the latest data showed plunging
consumer confidence in August.
In the absence of a third round of quantitative easing by
the Fed, gold's rally will run out of steam and prices could
drop towards the $1,400-$1,500 level from which the rally took
off in early July, said Price of UBS.
ASIA PHYSICAL APPETITE STRONG
Lofty prices have barely shaken Asian investors' interest in
bullion, and upcoming festivals in China and India are expected
give a further boost to gold demand.
"We are seeing strong demand from China," said a Hong
Kong-based dealer, "Physical demand is likely to be strong in
September, October and November."
India, the world's largest gold consumer, is approaching the
festival and wedding season which peaks in late October's
Deepavali.
Retail interest in gold is also expected to rise in China
ahead of the week-long National Day holiday in early October.
Spot gold was little changed at $41.33, headed for a
3.8-percent rise in August, the second month of straight gains.
Precious metals prices 0254 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1833.29 -3.91 -0.21 29.15
Spot Silver 41.33 -0.08 -0.19 33.93
Spot Platinum 1846.50 -3.55 -0.19 4.47
Spot Palladium 771.72 1.07 +0.14 -3.47
TOCOM Gold 4519.00 81.00 +1.83 21.19 96794
TOCOM Platinum 4591.00 55.00 +1.21 -2.24 5879
TOCOM Silver 101.50 1.80 +1.81 25.31 389
TOCOM Palladium 1915.00 52.00 +2.79 -8.68 167
COMEX GOLD DEC1 1836.50 6.70 +0.37 29.20 7652
COMEX SILVER SEP1 41.34 -0.06 -0.14 33.61 45
Euro/Dollar 1.4433
Dollar/Yen 76.55
TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce.
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Editing by Clarence Fernandez)