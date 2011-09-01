By Rujun Shen
SINGAPORE, Sept 1 Spot gold held steady on
Thursday, as investors weighed the possibility of further easing
moves by the U.S. Federal Reserve after better-than-expected
manufacturing and labour market data, while gold purchases by
central banks supported the sentiment.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was little changed at $1,824.39 an ounce
by 0020 GMT, after posting a 12 percent monthly gain in August.
Prices have climbed nearly 22 percent in the past two months,
and 29 percent so far this year.
* U.S. gold GCcv1 edged down 0.2 percent to $1,827.40 an
ounce.
* Factory activity in the U.S. Midwest slowed just a bit in
August and private employers continued to hire despite extreme
financial market turmoil, easing fears the economy would fall
back into recession.
* Investors are closely watching a key Fed policy meeting
starting Sept. 20, during which officials will discuss options
to help stimulate the economic growth.
* Euro zone annual inflation was unchanged in August while
the number of people without jobs grew, data showed on
Wednesday, adding to expectations that the next ECB interest
rate move could be a cut rather than a hike.
* Supporting the sentiment in the bullion market, central
banks continued to buy gold despite record high prices. Russia
added 4.42 tonnes to its gold reserves in July, while Colombia
bought 2.3 tonnes of gold in its first purchase since March
1998.
MARKET NEWS
* U.S. stocks closed out the worst month in more than a year
on an up note on Wednesday, with sharp gains in the last several
days still not enough to repair the damage from a U.S. credit
downgrade and fears of a slide back into recession.
* The dollar held steady against a basket of currencies
, after it suffered the biggest daily loss against the
Swiss franc since Aug. 9 as the Swiss National Bank shied away
from intervention.
DATA/EVENTS
0753 Germany Markit/BME manufacturing PMI Aug
0758 Euro zone Markit manufacturing PMI Aug
1230 US Revised Q2 Productivity
1230 US Jobless claims Weekly
1400 US Construction spending July
1400 US ISM manufacturing index Aug
US ICSC chain store sales Aug
PRICES
Precious metals prices 0020 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1824.39 1.09 +0.06 28.53
Spot Silver 41.59 0.12 +0.29 34.77
Spot Platinum 1841.74 2.39 +0.13 4.20
Spot Palladium 781.72 3.22 +0.41 -2.22
TOCOM Gold 4514.00 -7.00 -0.15 21.05 44245
TOCOM Platinum 4599.00 -10.00 -0.22 -2.07 2295
TOCOM Silver 102.00 0.20 +0.20 25.93 232
TOCOM Palladium 1940.00 16.00 +0.83 -7.49 215
COMEX GOLD DEC1 1827.40 -4.30 -0.23 28.56 1780
COMEX SILVER SEP1 41.60 -0.10 -0.25 34.44 0
Euro/Dollar 1.4357
Dollar/Yen 76.85
TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce.
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Editing by Clarence Fernandez)