By Rujun Shen
SINGAPORE, Sept 1 Spot gold held steady on
Thursday, as investors weighed the possibility of further easing
moves by the U.S. Federal Reserve after better-than-expected
manufacturing and labour market data.
After recent data showed plunging consumer confidence,
Thursday's batch of numbers suggested a strong rebound in demand
for manufactured goods in July and increasing hiring from
private employers, easing fears the economy would slip back into
recession.
Investors are closely watching a key Fed policy meeting
starting Sept. 20 for clues to whether the central bank might
launch more stimulus measures for the economy.
"Some investors have left the safe haven assets, such as
gold, for the stock market with hopes that the Fed will announce
more stimulus," said a Tokyo-based dealer, "as increased
liquidity and improved economic prospects are expected to lift
share prices."
Global stock markets have gained strength in recent days,
rebounding from several weeks of losses. In comparison, gold
climbed 12 percent in August, but has been seesawing around
$1,800 for the past few sessions.
Another round of government bond-buying would also buoy
gold, as it would lift the inflation outlook, and interest in
bullion, as a good hedge against inflation.
Spot gold was little changed at $1,824.54 an ounce by
0238 GMT, up 29 percent so far this year. It hit a record high
of $1,911.46 on Aug. 23.
U.S. gold GCcv1 edged down 0.2 percent to $1,827.60 an
ounce.
Gold is faced with strong resistance at $1,840 and silver at
$42, said the dealer.
"Neither gold nor silver has enough momentum to break higher
after they fell off the recent highs," he said.
Spot silver gained 0.4 percent to $41.64 an ounce,
down more than 5 percent from a 3-1/2-month high of $44.14 hit
on Aug. 23.
Data due later on Thursday includes jobless claims,
construction spending and the ISM manufacturing index from the
United States, and the manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index
(PMI) from the euro zone.
China's factory activity rebounded a touch in August from a
28-month trough, but tight monetary policy at home and torpid
demand abroad has dimmed chances for a sustained recovery.
The turbulence in financial markets and cloudy global
economic outlook have pushed many investors to seek safe haven
in precious metals, driving gold up more than 20 percent in the
past two months.
Although in the short term gold could face correction after
the strong rally, long-term sentiment is underpinned by a number
of factors including low U.S. interest rates, stubborn inflation
in emerging economies and a lingering euro zone debt crisis.
"The uncertainty clouding the macro outlook has lifted gold
prices, and as long as it persists and investors remain
responsive to gold, barring short term corrections, prices are
set to venture further into uncharted territory," Barclays
Capital said in a research note.
Also supporting the sentiment, central banks continued to
buy gold despite record high prices. Russia added 4.42 tonnes to
its gold reserves in July, while Colombia bought 2.3 tonnes of
gold in its first purchase since March 1998.
Precious metals prices 0238 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1824.54 1.24 +0.07 28.54
Spot Silver 41.64 0.17 +0.41 34.93
Spot Platinum 1848.49 9.14 +0.50 4.58
Spot Palladium 782.22 3.72 +0.48 -2.16
TOCOM Gold 4521.00 0.00 +0.00 21.24 60027
TOCOM Platinum 4626.00 17.00 +0.37 -1.49 5679
TOCOM Silver 102.70 0.90 +0.88 26.79 427
TOCOM Palladium 1948.00 24.00 +1.25 -7.11 343
COMEX GOLD DEC1 1827.60 -4.10 -0.22 28.58 7805
COMEX SILVER SEP1 41.66 -0.04 -0.11 34.63 30
Euro/Dollar 1.4370
Dollar/Yen 76.93
TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce.
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Editing by Clarence Fernandez)