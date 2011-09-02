SINGAPORE, Sept 2 Gold prices were little
changed on Friday as investors remained cautious ahead of a key
U.S. payrolls report due later in the day, after recent data
sent mixed signals about the status of the world's largest
economy.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold traded flat at $1,824.34 an ounce by 0025
GMT, on course for a weekly decline of 0.2 percent.
* U.S. gold GCcv1 was also little changed at $1,827.50,
headed for a weekly gain of 1.7 percent.
* Caution is likely to prevail before the key U.S. August
employment report is released at 1230 GMT. Nonfarm payrolls are
expected to have increased 75,000, slowing from July's 117,000
rise, according to a Reuters survey.
* U.S. manufacturing unexpectedly grew in August and fewer
Americans filed new claims for jobless aid last week despite a
slump in confidence that threatened to push the economy back
into recession.
* New York metal market will be closed on Sept. 5 in
observance of the U.S. Labour Day holiday, but the CME Globex
electronic platform will be open on Monday for shortened hours.
MARKET NEWS
* Wall Street's four-day rally ground to a halt on Thursday,
with major indexes falling 1 percent on caution ahead of the
labor market report expected to underscore fears the economy is
headed for another recession.
* The dollar traded steady against a basket of currencies
on Friday.
DATA/EVENTS
1200 Brazil GDP yy Apr
1230 U.S. Employment report Aug
1930 U.S. CFTC Commitments of traders Weekly <0#CFTC>
PRICES
Precious metals prices 0025 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1824.34 -0.21 -0.01 28.52
Spot Silver 41.51 0.07 +0.17 34.51
Spot Platinum 1842.74 -1.11 -0.06 4.26
Spot Palladium 779.22 -0.13 -0.02 -2.54
TOCOM Gold 4519.00 21.00 +0.47 21.19 32034
TOCOM Platinum 4605.00 -21.00 -0.45 -1.94 2910
TOCOM Silver 102.20 0.40 +0.39 26.17 338
TOCOM Palladium 1941.00 -11.00 -0.56 -7.44 443
COMEX GOLD DEC1 1827.50 -1.60 -0.09 28.57 956
COMEX SILVER DEC1 41.59 0.06 +0.14 34.42 387
Euro/Dollar 1.4271
Dollar/Yen 76.92
TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce.
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
