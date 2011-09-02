* Gold rangebound as investors wait for clear direction
* Coming up: U.S. Aug. nonfarm payrolls; 1230 GMT
By Rujun Shen
SINGAPORE, Sept 2 Gold prices held steady on
Friday as investors stood on the sidelines ahead of a key U.S.
payrolls report due later in the day, after recent data sent
mixed signals about the status of the world's largest economy.
Caution is likely to prevail before the key U.S. August
employment report is released at 1230 GMT. Nonfarm payrolls are
expected to have increased 75,000, slowing from July's 117,000
rise, according to a Reuters survey.
A big surprise in the jobs data could move gold prices up or
down. Short of a huge discrepancy with forecasts, however, many
players will continue to try to ride the middle ground.
"Gold seems to have a trading band of $1,810 and $1,840, and
is unlikely to break the range ahead of the payrolls data," said
David Thurtell, a Citigroup analyst.
Spot gold edged up 0.2 percent to $1,828.29 an ounce
by 0238 GMT, little changed from a week earlier.
U.S. gold GCcv1 inched up 0.1 percent to $1,831.30, headed
for a weekly gain of 1.9 percent.
Investors will keep an eye on inflation figures from China
next week to gauge the progress of Beijing's battle against
rapidly rising prices, while a two-day policy meeting of the
U.S. Federal Reserve starting Sept. 20 will also be in the
spotlight.
Financial market participants are eager to learn if the Fed
plans to launch more stimulus plan to spur the ailing economy.
Latest data showed unexpected growth in the U.S.
manufacturing sector in August and fewer jobless claims last
week, despite a slump in confidence that threatened to push the
economy back into recession.
Uncertainties around global growth have sent anxious
investors to the safety of gold. Bullion prices surged about
$400 in July and August on a record-setting rally.
"Given the current economic circumstances, I don't think
anything is going to change any time soon," said Gavin Wendt,
senior resources analyst at Minelife, an Australia-based
research firm.
"Gold is the place to be as far as investors are concerned.
Prices are going higher -- there's no doubt about that. It's not
only about making money in this environment, but also about
wealth preservation."
Spot silver gained 0.4 percent to $41.61, headed for
a 0.3 percent rise from a week earlier.
Bolivia, the world's sixth-largest silver producing country
by output in 2010, plans to raise mining royalties to take
advantage of high prices and bolster the state's role in the
industry.
Precious metals prices 0238 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1828.29 3.74 +0.20 28.80
Spot Silver 41.61 0.17 +0.41 34.83
Spot Platinum 1844.49 0.64 +0.03 4.36
Spot Palladium 779.13 -0.22 -0.03 -2.55
TOCOM Gold 4526.00 28.00 +0.62 21.37 39258
TOCOM Platinum 4609.00 -17.00 -0.37 -1.85 6566
TOCOM Silver 102.50 0.70 +0.69 26.54 409
TOCOM Palladium 1950.00 -2.00 -0.10 -7.01 500
COMEX GOLD DEC1 1831.30 2.20 +0.12 28.84 3110
COMEX SILVER DEC1 41.69 0.16 +0.38 34.74 738
Euro/Dollar 1.4266
Dollar/Yen 76.86
TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce.
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
