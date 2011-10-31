* Japan intervenes in currency market, spurring dollar rally
By Rujun Shen
SINGAPORE, Oct 31 Gold prices dropped about 2
percent on Monday, after Japan's intervention in the currency
market triggered a rapid rally in the dollar, spooking precious
metals investors.
Japan intervened unilaterally in the foreign exchange market
on Monday to curb the yen's strength, sending the dollar up more
than 1 percent against a basket of currencies.
A stronger greenback makes dollar-denominated commodities
more expensive for buyers holding other currencies.
"The huge spike in the dollar is pressuring gold prices,"
said Ong Yi Ling, an analyst at Phillip Futures. "But so long as
gold stays above $1,700, the sentiment should remain pretty
bullish."
The most-active U.S. gold futures contract GCcv1 dropped
as much as 2.3 percent to $1,707.7 an ounce, and recovered
slightly to $1,713.80 by 0254 GMT. It was headed for a monthly
rise of 5.6 percent.
Spot gold fell nearly 2 percent to $1,705.89 earlier
and regained some lost ground to $1,711.79, but was still on
course for a monthly rise of more than 5 percent after suffering
a nearly 11 percent decline in September.
Technical analysis suggested the upside of spot gold will be
capped in a resistance range of $1,762-$1,773 per ounce, said
Reuters market analyst Wang Tao.
Other precious metals weakened in tandem. Spot silver
dropped as much as 2.7 percent to $34.28, and the most-active
U.S. silver futures contract SIcv1 also lost more than 2
percent to $34.21.
Spot platinum suffered its worst one-day loss in a
month with a 2.7-percent slide. Spot palladium fell 1.8 percent
to $651.99.
"From here people will play the wind," said a Hong
Kong-based gold dealer, "Last week gold rose too quickly and we
may see a correction coming."
Stop-loss selling also contributed to the quick slide in
prices, he added.
Investment interest in gold was rekindled in recent weeks
after euro zone leaders progressed towards an agreement on
solving the bloc's debt crisis, albeit painstakingly, sending
prices up 6 percent last week.
Last week, money managers raised their bullish bets in gold
futures and options to the highest in four weeks, data from the
U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data showed.
SPDR Gold Trust , the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, registered an inflow of 16.04 tonnes on
the week and 11.62 tonnes from the end of September, after a
small outflow of 0.38 tonnes in September.
In the days ahead, investors will be watching a policy
meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve, as well as a key Group of
20 meeting for coordinated efforts or pledges to help stabilise
world financial markets.
Precious metals prices 0254 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1711.79 -27.65 -1.59 20.60
Spot Silver 34.36 -0.87 -2.47 11.34
Spot Platinum 1598.99 -44.45 -2.70 -9.53
Spot Palladium 651.99 -12.01 -1.81 -18.45
TOCOM Gold 4361.00 116.00 +2.73 16.95 76170
TOCOM Platinum 4097.00 63.00 +1.56 -12.76 20029
TOCOM Silver 86.70 1.10 +1.29 7.04 1359
TOCOM Palladium 1680.00 38.00 +2.31 -19.89 446
COMEX GOLD DEC1 1713.80 -33.40 -1.91 20.57 21723
COMEX SILVER DEC1 34.38 -0.91 -2.59 11.10 3523
Euro/Dollar 1.4045
Dollar/Yen 79.18
TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce.
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
