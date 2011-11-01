SINGAPORE, Nov 1 Spot gold prices edged lower on Tuesday, pressured by a stronger dollar after Japan intervened in the currency market in the previous session, while uncertainty over the euro zone's debt plan also weighed on market sentiment.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold edged down 0.1 percent to $1,711.99 an ounce by 0015 GMT, after staging a monthly rise of 5.5 percent in October.

* U.S. gold GCcv1 lost 0.7 percent to $1,713.90.

* The dollar index extended hefty gains from the previous session during which Japan intervened in the currency market to curb the strength of the yen.

* Trading activity in U.S. gold, crude oil and grain futures slowed to a crawl on Monday as the bankruptcy of MF Global Holdings Ltd forced a chaotic scramble to untangle trading positions.

* The euphoria over euro zone's plan to tackle its debt crisis started to fade, with Italian and Spanish bond yields soaring just before a meeting of Group of 20 leaders later in the week.

* Barclays Plc reported lower contributions from its commodities trading division in January-September 2011 after extreme volatility in oil and metals in the second and third quarters took a toll.

MARKET NEWS

* Wall Street closed its best month in 20 years on a down note on Monday as the failure of trading firm MF Global Holdings Ltd and new worries about Europe's debt crisis hammered financial shares.

* The dollar pulled back slightly from a three-month peak against the yen on Tuesday as the impact of Japan's massive intervention faded a touch, while the euro came under renewed pressure amid growing doubts over a plan to contain Europe's debt crisis.

DATA/EVENTS 0100 China NBS PMI Oct 0230 China HSBC PMI Oct 0330 Australia RBA cash rate Nov 0500 India HSBC Markit Mfg PMI Oct 0743 Italy Markit/ADACI Mfg PMI Oct 1100 Brazil Industrial output yy Sep 1145 U.S. ICSC chain stores yy Weekly 1400 U.S. ISM Manufacturing PMI Oct 1400 U.S. Construction spending Sep

Russia HSBC Mfg PMI Oct

U.S. Total Vehicle Sales Oct

CME Group Inc earnings Q3

PRICES Precious metals prices 0015 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1711.99 -1.96 -0.11 20.61 Spot Silver 34.09 -0.14 -0.41 10.47 Spot Platinum 1596.49 3.34 +0.21 -9.68 Spot Palladium 640.49 -0.59 -0.09 -19.89 TOCOM Gold 4334.00 -31.00 -0.71 16.22 44075 TOCOM Platinum 4064.00 -27.00 -0.66 -13.46 7106 TOCOM Silver 85.80 -0.70 -0.81 5.93 256 TOCOM Palladium 1632.00 -23.00 -1.39 -22.17 138 COMEX GOLD DEC1 1713.90 -11.30 -0.65 20.58 3389 COMEX SILVER DEC1 34.13 -0.22 -0.65 10.31 566 Euro/Dollar 1.3836 Dollar/Yen 78.66 TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce. COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Himani Sarkar)