SINGAPORE, Nov 1 Spot gold prices edged lower on
Tuesday, pressured by a stronger dollar after Japan intervened
in the currency market in the previous session, while
uncertainty over the euro zone's debt plan also weighed on
market sentiment.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold edged down 0.1 percent to $1,711.99 an
ounce by 0015 GMT, after staging a monthly rise of 5.5 percent
in October.
* U.S. gold GCcv1 lost 0.7 percent to $1,713.90.
* The dollar index extended hefty gains from the
previous session during which Japan intervened in the currency
market to curb the strength of the yen.
* Trading activity in U.S. gold, crude oil and grain futures
slowed to a crawl on Monday as the bankruptcy of MF Global
Holdings Ltd forced a chaotic scramble to untangle
trading positions.
* The euphoria over euro zone's plan to tackle its debt
crisis started to fade, with Italian and Spanish bond yields
soaring just before a meeting of Group of 20 leaders later in
the week.
* Barclays Plc reported lower contributions from
its commodities trading division in January-September 2011 after
extreme volatility in oil and metals in the second and third
quarters took a toll.
MARKET NEWS
* Wall Street closed its best month in 20 years on a down
note on Monday as the failure of trading firm MF Global Holdings
Ltd and new worries about Europe's debt crisis hammered
financial shares.
* The dollar pulled back slightly from a three-month peak
against the yen on Tuesday as the impact of Japan's massive
intervention faded a touch, while the euro came under renewed
pressure amid growing doubts over a plan to contain Europe's
debt crisis.
DATA/EVENTS
0100 China NBS PMI Oct
0230 China HSBC PMI Oct
0330 Australia RBA cash rate Nov
0500 India HSBC Markit Mfg PMI Oct
0743 Italy Markit/ADACI Mfg PMI Oct
1100 Brazil Industrial output yy Sep
1145 U.S. ICSC chain stores yy Weekly
1400 U.S. ISM Manufacturing PMI Oct
1400 U.S. Construction spending Sep
Russia HSBC Mfg PMI Oct
U.S. Total Vehicle Sales Oct
CME Group Inc earnings Q3
PRICES
Precious metals prices 0015 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1711.99 -1.96 -0.11 20.61
Spot Silver 34.09 -0.14 -0.41 10.47
Spot Platinum 1596.49 3.34 +0.21 -9.68
Spot Palladium 640.49 -0.59 -0.09 -19.89
TOCOM Gold 4334.00 -31.00 -0.71 16.22 44075
TOCOM Platinum 4064.00 -27.00 -0.66 -13.46 7106
TOCOM Silver 85.80 -0.70 -0.81 5.93 256
TOCOM Palladium 1632.00 -23.00 -1.39 -22.17 138
COMEX GOLD DEC1 1713.90 -11.30 -0.65 20.58 3389
COMEX SILVER DEC1 34.13 -0.22 -0.65 10.31 566
Euro/Dollar 1.3836
Dollar/Yen 78.66
TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce.
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Himani Sarkar)