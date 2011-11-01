* Resurfacing euro zone concerns support safe have buying
* Spot gold may fall below $1,704 -technicals
* Coming up: U.S. ISM manufacturing PMI, October; 1145 GMT
By Rujun Shen
SINGAPORE, Nov 1 Spot gold was steady on
Tuesday, supported by safe-haven demand on resurfacing
uncertainty over euro zone's resolution to its debt crisis,
while a strong dollar weighed down on prices.
The euphoria over euro zone's plan to tackle its debt crisis
faded, with Italian and Spanish bond yields soaring ahead of a
key Group of 20 meeting that would likely press Europe on
details of its debt solution.
The dollar gained nearly half a percent against a basket of
currencies , a day after Japan's massive intervention
pushed the dollar index up 1.5 percent.
"The European problems will resurface through the end of the
year," said Dominic Schnider, head of commodity research at UBS
Wealth Management in Singapore, expecting the safe-haven demand
to help gold revisit a record high above $1,920 in the remaining
months of the year.
But the gains over the past few weeks in commodities over
progress in resolving the euro zone's debt crisis would be wiped
out and commodities may see another plunge if Europe's situation
remains worrisome, he added.
Spot gold edged up 0.4 percent to $1,720 an ounce by
0312 GMT, after staging a monthly rise of 5.5 percent in
October.
U.S. gold GCcv1 lost 0.2 percent to $1,721.80.
Technical analysis suggested that spot gold could retrace to
below $1,704 during the day, said Reuters market analyst Wang
Tao.
Trading activity in U.S. gold, crude oil and grain futures
slowed to a crawl on Monday as the bankruptcy of MF Global
Holdings Ltd forced a chaotic scramble to untangle
trading positions.
The news so far had little impact on Asia's gold market as
the brokerage has limited presence in the region, traders and
analysts said.
Physical market activities were muted, and premiums in Hong
Kong eased to near $1 an ounce over spot prices, from $1-$1.50
last week.
"Jewellery sector demand has been quiet as jewellers are
unwilling to keep much of an inventory," said Dick Poon, manager
of precious metals of Heraeus in Hong Kong.
"They are worried about consumption in Europe and the United
States in Christmas holiday season, with the economic
uncertainty looming large."
Physical buying slowed to a trickle after prices recovered
to above $1,700 last week, from an October trough of $1,603.49
on Oct 20, dealers said.
Precious metals prices 0312 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1720.00 6.05 +0.35 21.17
Spot Silver 34.32 0.09 +0.26 11.21
Spot Platinum 1602.99 9.84 +0.62 -9.31
Spot Palladium 645.25 4.17 +0.65 -19.29
TOCOM Gold 4326.00 -39.00 -0.89 16.01 64529
TOCOM Platinum 4056.00 -35.00 -0.86 -13.63 10484
TOCOM Silver 85.70 -0.80 -0.92 5.80 382
TOCOM Palladium 1638.00 -17.00 -1.03 -21.89 252
COMEX GOLD DEC1 1721.80 -3.40 -0.20 21.13 9609
COMEX SILVER DEC1 34.34 -0.01 -0.04 10.99 1184
Euro/Dollar 1.3842
Dollar/Yen 78.15
TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce.
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Editing by Himani Sarkar)