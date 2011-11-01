* Resurfacing euro zone concerns support safe have buying

* Spot gold may fall below $1,704 -technicals

* Coming up: U.S. ISM manufacturing PMI, October; 1145 GMT (Adds details, comments; updates prices)

By Rujun Shen

SINGAPORE, Nov 1 Spot gold was steady on Tuesday, supported by safe-haven demand on resurfacing uncertainty over euro zone's resolution to its debt crisis, while a strong dollar weighed down on prices.

The euphoria over euro zone's plan to tackle its debt crisis faded, with Italian and Spanish bond yields soaring ahead of a key Group of 20 meeting that would likely press Europe on details of its debt solution.

The dollar gained nearly half a percent against a basket of currencies , a day after Japan's massive intervention pushed the dollar index up 1.5 percent.

"The European problems will resurface through the end of the year," said Dominic Schnider, head of commodity research at UBS Wealth Management in Singapore, expecting the safe-haven demand to help gold revisit a record high above $1,920 in the remaining months of the year.

But the gains over the past few weeks in commodities over progress in resolving the euro zone's debt crisis would be wiped out and commodities may see another plunge if Europe's situation remains worrisome, he added.

Spot gold edged up 0.4 percent to $1,720 an ounce by 0312 GMT, after staging a monthly rise of 5.5 percent in October.

U.S. gold GCcv1 lost 0.2 percent to $1,721.80.

Technical analysis suggested that spot gold could retrace to below $1,704 during the day, said Reuters market analyst Wang Tao.

Trading activity in U.S. gold, crude oil and grain futures slowed to a crawl on Monday as the bankruptcy of MF Global Holdings Ltd forced a chaotic scramble to untangle trading positions.

The news so far had little impact on Asia's gold market as the brokerage has limited presence in the region, traders and analysts said.

Physical market activities were muted, and premiums in Hong Kong eased to near $1 an ounce over spot prices, from $1-$1.50 last week.

"Jewellery sector demand has been quiet as jewellers are unwilling to keep much of an inventory," said Dick Poon, manager of precious metals of Heraeus in Hong Kong.

"They are worried about consumption in Europe and the United States in Christmas holiday season, with the economic uncertainty looming large."

Physical buying slowed to a trickle after prices recovered to above $1,700 last week, from an October trough of $1,603.49 on Oct 20, dealers said.

Precious metals prices 0312 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1720.00 6.05 +0.35 21.17 Spot Silver 34.32 0.09 +0.26 11.21 Spot Platinum 1602.99 9.84 +0.62 -9.31 Spot Palladium 645.25 4.17 +0.65 -19.29 TOCOM Gold 4326.00 -39.00 -0.89 16.01 64529 TOCOM Platinum 4056.00 -35.00 -0.86 -13.63 10484 TOCOM Silver 85.70 -0.80 -0.92 5.80 382 TOCOM Palladium 1638.00 -17.00 -1.03 -21.89 252 COMEX GOLD DEC1 1721.80 -3.40 -0.20 21.13 9609 COMEX SILVER DEC1 34.34 -0.01 -0.04 10.99 1184 Euro/Dollar 1.3842 Dollar/Yen 78.15 TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce. COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months