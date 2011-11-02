SINGAPORE, Nov 2 Gold prices held steady below
$1,720 on Wednesday, as rekindled worries about Greece's debt
crisis and a firm dollar put bullion under pressure, while
safe-haven appetite is likely to support sentiment.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold edged down 0.1 percent to $1,716.79 an
ounce by 0020 GMT.
* U.S. gold GCcv1 gained 0.4 percent to $1,718.90.
* Markets tumbled on Tuesday after Greece's Prime Minister
George Papandreou shocked the world by announcing plans to hold
a referendum on the bailout plan, throwing hopes on solving
Greece's debt crisis into jeopardy.
* French President Nicolas Sarkozy and German Chancellor
Angela Merkel will hold an emergency meeting with Greece on
Wednesday to push for a quick implementation of Athens' bailout
deal, the "only solution" to its debt crisis, Sarkozy said on
Tuesday.
* Eyes are on a news conference by the U.S. Federal Reserve
chief Ben Bernanke later in the day after a two-day policy
meeting. The Fed looks set to take a breather from monetary
stimulus measures on Wednesday, even if financial market
turbulence heightens the chances of action later.
* Manufacturing surveys on Tuesday from North America to
debt-crisis-hit Europe to Asia painted a portrait of softening
global demand, but analysts do not see a world recession in the
cards.
* MF Global Holdings Ltd failed to protect customer
accounts by keeping them separate from its own funds, said a top
U.S. exchange regulator, another shock for commodity markets
scrambling to contain fallout from the brokerage's bankruptcy.
* U.S. silver SIcv1 rose as much as 2.3 percent to $33.50
before easing to $33.18.
MARKET NEWS
* U.S. stocks tumbled on Tuesday after investors were
blindsided by a surprise call for a Greek referendum on an EU
bailout plan, casting doubt on the sustainability of the recent
market rally.
* The euro wallowed at three-week lows against the dollar
early in Asia on Wednesday, having suffered its biggest two-day
fall since May on uncertainty about the euro zone debt deal
after Greece's shock call for a referendum.
DATA/EVENTS
0753 Germany Markit/BME Mfg PMI Oct
0755 Germany Unemployment rate sa Oct
0758 EZ Markit Mfg PMI Oct
1215 U.S. FOMC rate decision
India M3 Money Supply
PRICES
Precious metals prices 0020 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1716.79 -2.16 -0.13 20.95
Spot Silver 33.12 -0.15 -0.45 7.32
Spot Platinum 1582.24 -0.41 -0.03 -10.48
Spot Palladium 628.73 -2.77 -0.44 -21.36
TOCOM Gold 4325.00 12.00 +0.28 15.98 16485
TOCOM Platinum 4007.00 -22.00 -0.55 -14.67 8969
TOCOM Silver 82.70 -2.50 -2.93 2.10 592
TOCOM Palladium 1610.00 -13.00 -0.80 -23.22 107
COMEX GOLD DEC1 1718.90 7.10 +0.41 20.93 3086
COMEX SILVER DEC1 33.18 0.44 +1.36 7.22 935
Euro/Dollar 1.3684
Dollar/Yen 78.27
TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce.
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Himani Sarkar)