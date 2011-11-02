* Greece's cabinet backs referendum plan

By Rujun Shen

SINGAPORE, Nov 2 Gold prices firmed on Tuesday, riding on renewed safe-haven demand as fears about Greece's debt crisis returned after its government shocked the markets with a call for a referendum on a European Union aid deal.

Greece's cabinet decided early on Wednesday to back Prime Minister George Papandreou's proposal for a referendum on the EU deal, a government spokesman said.

U.S. gold GCcv1 rose as much as 1 percent to $1,729.4 an ounce, and eased slightly to $1,727.20 by 0314 GMT.

Spot gold inched up 0.4 percent to $1,725.09.

Meanwhile, the euro wallowed near a three-week low against the dollar, and Asian shares wiped out gains made during the huge relief rally last week that followed an agreement among European leaders to help reduce Greece's huge debts.

"People who hadn't realised before should realise now that Europe's issues will continue to be troublesome and difficult," said Jeremy Friesen, commodities strategist at Societe Generale in Hong Kong.

"There will continue to be risks, which will put more and more pressure on central banks, especially the ECB (European Central Bank), to be more accommodative, which will be bullish for precious metals."

Technical analysis suggested mixed signals for spot gold for the day, as the rise from the previous session's low of $1,681 was too sharp, said Reuters market analyst Wang Tao.

Eyes are on a news conference by the U.S. Federal Reserve chief Ben Bernanke later in the day after a two-day policy meeting. The Fed looks set to take a breather from monetary stimulus measures on Wednesday, even if financial market turbulence heightens the chances of action later.

Investors will also closely watch the rate decision by the European Central Bank due Thursday, just as a Group of 20 summit is to take place and likely to pressure Europe on the debt crisis solution.

Physical market activities have been muted in past few days, and gold bar premiums held steady in Hong Kong and Singapore in the range of $1 to $1.50 an ounce above spot prices, dealers said.

"There was some selling from Thailand, but overall the market is quiet and volume low," said a Singapore-based dealer, adding that demand could return if prices drop below $1,700.

The most-active U.S. silver futures contract SIcv1 rose as much as 2.7 percent to $33.60 an ounce, before giving up some gains to trade at $33.41.

Rising U.S. auto sales helped underpin the sentiment in platinum group metals, used in producing autocatalysts.

Spot platinum edged up 0.4 percent to $1,589.24. Spot palladium gained 0.6 percent to $635.50.

Precious metals prices 0314 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1725.09 6.14 +0.36 21.53 Spot Silver 33.38 0.11 +0.33 8.17 Spot Platinum 1589.24 6.59 +0.42 -10.09 Spot Palladium 635.50 4.00 +0.63 -20.51 TOCOM Gold 4340.00 27.00 +0.63 16.39 32427 TOCOM Platinum 4022.00 -7.00 -0.17 -14.35 13936 TOCOM Silver 83.20 -2.00 -2.35 2.72 803 TOCOM Palladium 1611.00 -12.00 -0.74 -23.18 122 COMEX GOLD DEC1 1727.20 15.40 +0.90 21.51 11134 COMEX SILVER DEC1 33.41 0.68 +2.07 7.98 2009 Euro/Dollar 1.3706 Dollar/Yen 78.16 TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce. COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Editing by Himani Sarkar)