By Rujun Shen
SINGAPORE, Nov 2 Gold prices firmed on Tuesday,
riding on renewed safe-haven demand as fears about Greece's debt
crisis returned after its government shocked the markets with a
call for a referendum on a European Union aid deal.
Greece's cabinet decided early on Wednesday to back Prime
Minister George Papandreou's proposal for a referendum on the EU
deal, a government spokesman said.
U.S. gold GCcv1 rose as much as 1 percent to $1,729.4 an
ounce, and eased slightly to $1,727.20 by 0314 GMT.
Spot gold inched up 0.4 percent to $1,725.09.
Meanwhile, the euro wallowed near a three-week low against
the dollar, and Asian shares wiped out gains made during the
huge relief rally last week that followed an agreement among
European leaders to help reduce Greece's huge debts.
"People who hadn't realised before should realise now that
Europe's issues will continue to be troublesome and difficult,"
said Jeremy Friesen, commodities strategist at Societe Generale
in Hong Kong.
"There will continue to be risks, which will put more and
more pressure on central banks, especially the ECB (European
Central Bank), to be more accommodative, which will be bullish
for precious metals."
Technical analysis suggested mixed signals for spot gold for
the day, as the rise from the previous session's low of $1,681
was too sharp, said Reuters market analyst Wang Tao.
Eyes are on a news conference by the U.S. Federal Reserve
chief Ben Bernanke later in the day after a two-day policy
meeting. The Fed looks set to take a breather from monetary
stimulus measures on Wednesday, even if financial market
turbulence heightens the chances of action later.
Investors will also closely watch the rate decision by the
European Central Bank due Thursday, just as a Group of 20 summit
is to take place and likely to pressure Europe on the debt
crisis solution.
Physical market activities have been muted in past few days,
and gold bar premiums held steady in Hong Kong and Singapore in
the range of $1 to $1.50 an ounce above spot prices, dealers
said.
"There was some selling from Thailand, but overall the
market is quiet and volume low," said a Singapore-based dealer,
adding that demand could return if prices drop below $1,700.
The most-active U.S. silver futures contract SIcv1 rose as
much as 2.7 percent to $33.60 an ounce, before giving up some
gains to trade at $33.41.
Rising U.S. auto sales helped underpin the sentiment in
platinum group metals, used in producing autocatalysts.
Spot platinum edged up 0.4 percent to $1,589.24. Spot
palladium gained 0.6 percent to $635.50.
Precious metals prices 0314 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1725.09 6.14 +0.36 21.53
Spot Silver 33.38 0.11 +0.33 8.17
Spot Platinum 1589.24 6.59 +0.42 -10.09
Spot Palladium 635.50 4.00 +0.63 -20.51
TOCOM Gold 4340.00 27.00 +0.63 16.39 32427
TOCOM Platinum 4022.00 -7.00 -0.17 -14.35 13936
TOCOM Silver 83.20 -2.00 -2.35 2.72 803
TOCOM Palladium 1611.00 -12.00 -0.74 -23.18 122
COMEX GOLD DEC1 1727.20 15.40 +0.90 21.51 11134
COMEX SILVER DEC1 33.41 0.68 +2.07 7.98 2009
Euro/Dollar 1.3706
Dollar/Yen 78.16
TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce.
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
