SINGAPORE, Nov 3 Gold prices held steady on Thursday, supported by worries about the euro zone's debt crisis ahead of a rate decision by the European Central Bank and a key Group of 20 summit.

* Spot gold inched down 0.1 percent to $1,735.19 an ounce by 0034 GMT, after rising for two consecutive sessions.

* U.S. gold GCcv1 gained 0.4 percent to $1,737.20.

* Investors will closely watch the rate decision by the European Central Bank later in the day, after the U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday said it was mulling the possibility of buying more mortgage debt to spur a struggling recovery but offered no new stimulus.

* The leaders of Germany and France told Greece on Wednesday it would not receive another cent in European aid until it decides whether it wants to stay in the euro zone.

* A Group of 20 summit is to take place on Thursday and Friday, with Europe's debt crisis expected to dominate the talks.

* Holdings of the iShares Silver Trust , the world's largest silver-backed exchange-traded fund, edged down 4.07 tonnes from a day earlier to 9,776.14 tonnes by Nov. 2.

* U.S. stocks rebounded from two days of sharp losses on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve said it is prepared to do more for the economy if conditions warrant, helping to stanch the panicky reaction to Europe's debt crisis.

* The euro clung to overnight gains early in Asia on Thursday as the panicky reaction to Greece's plan to take a euro zone debt deal to a referendum faded somewhat ahead of the G20 summit.

DATA/EVENTS 1145 EZ ECB rate decision Nov 1230 U.S Initial jobless claims Weekly

Precious metals prices 0034 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1735.19 -2.51 -0.14 22.24 Spot Silver 33.98 -0.24 -0.70 10.11 Spot Platinum 1597.99 1.74 +0.11 -9.59 Spot Palladium 645.50 -1.38 -0.21 -19.26 TOCOM Gold 4351.00 18.00 +0.42 16.68 24843 TOCOM Platinum 4024.00 6.00 +0.15 -14.31 3493 TOCOM Silver 84.90 1.60 +1.92 4.81 185 TOCOM Palladium 1641.00 21.00 +1.30 -21.75 56 COMEX GOLD DEC1 1737.20 7.60 +0.44 22.22 2152 COMEX SILVER DEC1 34.04 0.10 +0.29 10.02 642 Euro/Dollar 1.3692 Dollar/Yen 78.07 TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce. COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Himani Sarkar)