SINGAPORE, Nov 3 Gold prices held steady on
Thursday, supported by worries about the euro zone's debt crisis
ahead of a rate decision by the European Central Bank and a key
Group of 20 summit.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold inched down 0.1 percent to $1,735.19 an
ounce by 0034 GMT, after rising for two consecutive sessions.
* U.S. gold GCcv1 gained 0.4 percent to $1,737.20.
* Investors will closely watch the rate decision by the
European Central Bank later in the day, after the U.S. Federal
Reserve on Wednesday said it was mulling the possibility of
buying more mortgage debt to spur a struggling recovery but
offered no new stimulus.
* The leaders of Germany and France told Greece on Wednesday
it would not receive another cent in European aid until it
decides whether it wants to stay in the euro zone.
* A Group of 20 summit is to take place on Thursday and
Friday, with Europe's debt crisis expected to dominate the
talks.
* Holdings of the iShares Silver Trust , the world's
largest silver-backed exchange-traded fund, edged down 4.07
tonnes from a day earlier to 9,776.14 tonnes by Nov. 2.
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or
MARKET NEWS
* U.S. stocks rebounded from two days of sharp losses on
Wednesday after the Federal Reserve said it is prepared to do
more for the economy if conditions warrant, helping to stanch
the panicky reaction to Europe's debt crisis.
* The euro clung to overnight gains early in Asia on
Thursday as the panicky reaction to Greece's plan to take a euro
zone debt deal to a referendum faded somewhat ahead of the G20
summit.
DATA/EVENTS
1145 EZ ECB rate decision Nov
1230 U.S Initial jobless claims Weekly
PRICES
Precious metals prices 0034 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1735.19 -2.51 -0.14 22.24
Spot Silver 33.98 -0.24 -0.70 10.11
Spot Platinum 1597.99 1.74 +0.11 -9.59
Spot Palladium 645.50 -1.38 -0.21 -19.26
TOCOM Gold 4351.00 18.00 +0.42 16.68 24843
TOCOM Platinum 4024.00 6.00 +0.15 -14.31 3493
TOCOM Silver 84.90 1.60 +1.92 4.81 185
TOCOM Palladium 1641.00 21.00 +1.30 -21.75 56
COMEX GOLD DEC1 1737.20 7.60 +0.44 22.22 2152
COMEX SILVER DEC1 34.04 0.10 +0.29 10.02 642
Euro/Dollar 1.3692
Dollar/Yen 78.07
TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce.
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Himani Sarkar)