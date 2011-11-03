* Gold likely rangebound before definitive news out of Europe

* Spot gold could fall to $1,705 - technicals

* Coming up: ECB rate decision (Adds details, comments; updates prices)

By Rujun Shen

SINGAPORE, Nov 3 Spot gold softened on Thursday, tracking the downbeat sentiment in riskier assets as investors remained worried about the euro zone's debt crisis ahead of a Group of 20 summit.

Gold has been range-bound in the past week or so, with the threat of a potentially disastrous Greek default burnishing gold's safe-haven appeal and fears of a liquidity crunch in case of a default keeping gains in check.

France and Germany, angered at Greece's shock move to call for a referendum on its latest bailout plan, told Prime Minister George Papandreou on Wednesday that Athens would not receive EU aid until it decides whether it wants to stay in the euro zone.

A Group of 20 summit is to take place on Thursday and Friday, with Europe's debt crisis expected to dominate the talks.

"There are too many things to watch out for," said Ronald Leung, a physical dealer at Lee Cheong Gold Dealers in Hong Kong. "People are waiting for more news on euro zone and how the economy fares."

Gold may remain in the range between $1,700 and $1,750 in absence of news that could point to a clear direction, traders said.

Spot gold dropped 0.8 percent to $1,724.60 an ounce by 0302 GMT, snapping two consecutive sessions of gains.

U.S. gold GCcv1 edged down 0.2 percent to $1,726.40.

Spot gold could drop to $1,705 an ounce during the day, said Reuters market analyst Wang Tao.

Asian shares and the euro fell on Thursday as fears that Europe's debt crisis could unleash financial chaos prompted investors to shed riskier assets in favour of the relative safety of the dollar, ahead of a rate decision by the European Central Bank and the G20 summit.

The ECB was expected to hold interest rates steady, after the U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday said it was mulling the possibility of buying more mortgage debt to spur a struggling recovery but offered no new stimulus, to the disappointment of some gold investors.

The previous two rounds of quantitative easing by the Fed, dubbed as QE1 and QE2, helped propel gold on its record-setting rally from 2009.

Spot silver dropped nearly 2 percent to $33.58, and regained some lost ground to $33.62.

"With the uncertainty on QE3, and lack of physical demand from industrial users, silver is going neither here not there," said a Shanghai-based trader.

Holdings of the iShares Silver Trust , the world's largest silver-backed exchange-traded fund, edged down 4.07 tonnes from a day earlier to 9,776.14 tonnes by Nov. 2.

Precious metals prices 0302 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1724.60 -13.10 -0.75 21.50 Spot Silver 33.62 -0.60 -1.75 8.94 Spot Platinum 1589.24 -7.01 -0.44 -10.09 Spot Palladium 641.99 -4.89 -0.76 -19.70 TOCOM Gold 4351.00 18.00 +0.42 16.68 24843 TOCOM Platinum 4024.00 6.00 +0.15 -14.31 3493 TOCOM Silver 84.90 1.60 +1.92 4.81 185 TOCOM Palladium 1641.00 21.00 +1.30 -21.75 56 COMEX GOLD DEC1 1726.40 -3.20 -0.19 21.46 7887 COMEX SILVER DEC1 33.69 -0.26 -0.76 8.87 1698 Euro/Dollar 1.3678 Dollar/Yen 78.03 TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce. COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Editing by Himani Sarkar)