SINGAPORE, Nov 4 Gold ticked lower on Friday
after rising more than 1 percent in the previous session,
holding near its highest in six weeks due to the uncertainty
surrounding the euro zone debt crisis and the prospect of a
Greek exit from the euro.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold fell $6.21 an ounce to $1,756.44 an ounce
by 0014 GMT, but headed for its second week of gains. Gold
jumped to as high as $1,767.40 on Thursday, its strongest since
Sept. 22 -- still below a record around $1,920 hit in September.
* U.S. gold GCcv1 edged down 0.39 percent to $1,758.5 an
ounce.
* Intense European pressure forced debt-stricken Greece to
seek political consensus on a new bailout plan instead of
holding a referendum after EU leaders raised the prospect of a
Greek exit from the euro to preserve the single currency.
* The Group of 20 is considering injecting billions of
dollars into the world economy through the International
Monetary Fund to increase global liquidity, G20 sources said on
Thursday.
MARKET NEWS
* The Nikkei share average rose more than 1 percent in early
trade on Friday, catching up with U.S. gains after a Japanese
holiday, on optimism that Greece will abandon a proposed
referendum that threatened to undermine a plan to contain
Europe's debt crisis.
* The euro gained against the dollar and yen in volatile
trade on Thursday as optimism that Greece will forego plans to
hold a referendum on its bailout package trumped a surprising
interest rate cut by the European Central Bank.
DATA/EVENTS
0758 EZ Markit Services PMI Oct 2011
1230 U.S non-farm payrolls Oct
1930 U.S. CFTC Commitments of traders Weekly
PRICES
Precious metals prices 0014 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1756.44 -6.21 -0.35 23.74
Spot Silver 34.22 -0.24 -0.70 10.89
Spot Platinum 1619.24 -15.06 -0.92 -8.39
Spot Palladium 652.49 -0.19 -0.03 -18.39
TOCOM Gold 4410.00 77.00 +1.78 18.26 32047
TOCOM Platinum 4086.00 68.00 +1.69 -12.99 5899
TOCOM Silver 85.30 2.00 +2.40 5.31 207
TOCOM Palladium 1660.00 40.00 +2.47 -20.84 69
COMEX GOLD DEC1 1758.50 -6.60 -0.37 23.72 3001
COMEX SILVER DEC1 34.27 -0.23 -0.68 10.75 955
Euro/Dollar 1.3830
Dollar/Yen 78.02
TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce.
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
