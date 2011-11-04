SINGAPORE, Nov 4 Gold ticked lower on Friday after rising more than 1 percent in the previous session, holding near its highest in six weeks due to the uncertainty surrounding the euro zone debt crisis and the prospect of a Greek exit from the euro.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold fell $6.21 an ounce to $1,756.44 an ounce by 0014 GMT, but headed for its second week of gains. Gold jumped to as high as $1,767.40 on Thursday, its strongest since Sept. 22 -- still below a record around $1,920 hit in September.

* U.S. gold GCcv1 edged down 0.39 percent to $1,758.5 an ounce.

* Intense European pressure forced debt-stricken Greece to seek political consensus on a new bailout plan instead of holding a referendum after EU leaders raised the prospect of a Greek exit from the euro to preserve the single currency.

* The Group of 20 is considering injecting billions of dollars into the world economy through the International Monetary Fund to increase global liquidity, G20 sources said on Thursday.

MARKET NEWS

* The Nikkei share average rose more than 1 percent in early trade on Friday, catching up with U.S. gains after a Japanese holiday, on optimism that Greece will abandon a proposed referendum that threatened to undermine a plan to contain Europe's debt crisis.

* The euro gained against the dollar and yen in volatile trade on Thursday as optimism that Greece will forego plans to hold a referendum on its bailout package trumped a surprising interest rate cut by the European Central Bank.

DATA/EVENTS

0758 EZ Markit Services PMI Oct 2011

1230 U.S non-farm payrolls Oct

1930 U.S. CFTC Commitments of traders Weekly

PRICES Precious metals prices 0014 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1756.44 -6.21 -0.35 23.74 Spot Silver 34.22 -0.24 -0.70 10.89 Spot Platinum 1619.24 -15.06 -0.92 -8.39 Spot Palladium 652.49 -0.19 -0.03 -18.39 TOCOM Gold 4410.00 77.00 +1.78 18.26 32047 TOCOM Platinum 4086.00 68.00 +1.69 -12.99 5899 TOCOM Silver 85.30 2.00 +2.40 5.31 207 TOCOM Palladium 1660.00 40.00 +2.47 -20.84 69 COMEX GOLD DEC1 1758.50 -6.60 -0.37 23.72 3001 COMEX SILVER DEC1 34.27 -0.23 -0.68 10.75 955 Euro/Dollar 1.3830 Dollar/Yen 78.02 TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce. COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Himani Sarkar)