SINGAPORE, Nov 7 Gold prices edged up on Monday,
reversing minor losses in the previous session, after Greece's
politicians sealed a deal to form a coalition government to
approve a euro zone bailout critical to averting default.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold gained 0.3 percent to $1,758.24 an ounce
by 0018 GMT, after rising 0.8 percent in the previous week.
* U.S. gold GCcv1 also edged up 0.3 percent to $1,760.50.
* Greece's politicians agreed on Sunday to form a unity
government to approve a euro zone bailout, with Prime Minister
George Papandreou due to step down to break an impasse after the
EU demanded its parties join forces to avert bankruptcy.
* While fears on Greece eased after the coalition government
plan, euro zone's trouble is far from over. Italian Prime
Minister Silvio Berlusconi has one day left to win over waverers
and see off a group of party rebels threatening to bring down
his government in a backlash over its failure to adopt reforms
to defuse a dangerous debt crisis.
* Money managers, including hedge funds and other large
speculators, raised their bullish bets in gold futures and
options in the week to Nov. 1 as the price of bullion surged to
its highest in five weeks, above $1,750 an ounce, data on Friday
showed.
* Holdings of the SPDR Gold Trust , the world's biggest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, gained 1.513 tonnes on the day
to 1,245.064 tonnes by Nov. 4, highest in more than a month.
MARKET NEWS
* U.S. stock index futures opened higher on Sunday as the
Greek government agreed on a new coalition government to approve
the euro zone bailout deal.
* The euro was steady against the dollar on Monday after the
Greek deal to form a coalition government.
DATA/EVENTS
1100 Germany Industrial output mm Sep 2011
1500 U.S. Employment Index Oct
2000 U.S. Consumer Credit Sep
PRICES
Precious metals prices 0018 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1758.24 4.39 +0.25 23.87
Spot Silver 34.25 0.15 +0.44 10.99
Spot Platinum 1635.50 5.34 +0.33 -7.47
Spot Palladium 656.47 5.19 +0.80 -17.89
TOCOM Gold 4422.00 -5.00 -0.11 18.58 25163
TOCOM Platinum 4129.00 6.00 +0.15 -12.07 4649
TOCOM Silver 85.50 -0.90 -1.04 5.56 108
TOCOM Palladium 1668.00 0.00 +0.00 -20.46 50
COMEX GOLD DEC1 1760.50 4.40 +0.25 23.86 2033
COMEX SILVER DEC1 34.30 0.22 +0.63 10.86 580
Euro/Dollar 1.3794
Dollar/Yen 78.10
TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce.
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Himani Sarkar)