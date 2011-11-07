* Uncertain euro zone situation supports safe-haven
sentiment
* Hong Kong gold flow to China in Sept rises sixfold y/y
* Coming up: U.S. employment index, Oct; 1500 GMT
By Rujun Shen
SINGAPORE, Nov 7 Gold prices gained nearly 1
percent on Monday after Greece's politicians sealed a deal to
form a coalition government, while continued uncertainty about
resolving the zone's debt crisis supported safe-haven demand in
bullion.
Greece's politicians agreed on Sunday to form a
unity government to approve a euro zone bailout, but uncertainty
over who will lead the new Greek government amid bitter
political divisions and the unspecified timing of early
elections remained.
Adding to this gloomy outlook were events in Italy, where
Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi has one day left before a
parliament vote on public finance after his government failed to
adopt reforms to defuse a dangerous debt crisis.
"People are waiting for the situation to play out in
Europe," said Dick Poon, manager of precious metals at Heraeus
in Hong Kong. "Right now they are unwilling to put too many bets
in either equities or commodities."
Poon said gold has been pushing higher by some fund buying,
albeit on a modest scale.
Spot gold rose to $1,769.79 an ounce, its highest
since Sept 22, before easing to $1,768.50 by 0252 GMT, up 0.8
percent from the previous close.
U.S. gold GCcv1 also rose 0.8 percent, to $1,770.40.
Money managers, including hedge funds and other large
speculators, raised their bullish bets in gold futures and
options in the week to Nov. 1 as the price of bullion surged to
its highest in five weeks, above $1,750 an ounce, data on Friday
showed.
Holdings of the SPDR Gold Trust , the world's biggest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, gained 1.513 tonnes on the day
to 1,245.064 tonnes by Nov. 4, highest in more than a month.
Gold prices have found good support on the downside from
physical demand with interest emerging from the festival season
in India as well as China, though volumes have slowed down,
noted Barclays Capital.
"However, prices have struggled to gain traction as they are
caught between the need for liquidity, macro uncertainty and
currency movement," it said in a research note.
Gold flow from Hong Kong to mainland China in September
jumped sixfold on the year to 56,896 kilograms, boosting the
total amount of gold flow in the first nine months to 201,068
kilograms, more than double the quantity a year earlier, said
Hong Kong Census and Statistics Department.
Precious metals prices 0252 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1768.50 14.65 +0.84 24.59
Spot Silver 34.42 0.32 +0.94 11.54
Spot Platinum 1635.99 5.83 +0.36 -7.44
Spot Palladium 656.97 5.69 +0.87 -17.83
TOCOM Gold 4446.00 19.00 +0.43 19.23 44773
TOCOM Platinum 4134.00 11.00 +0.27 -11.97 7092
TOCOM Silver 85.60 -0.80 -0.93 5.68 519
TOCOM Palladium 1664.00 -4.00 -0.24 -20.65 100
COMEX GOLD DEC1 1770.40 14.30 +0.81 24.55 8344
COMEX SILVER DEC1 34.47 0.39 +1.13 11.41 1187
Euro/Dollar 1.3774
Dollar/Yen 78.10
TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce.
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
