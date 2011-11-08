SINGAPORE, Nov 8 Gold prices hovered above $1,790 on Tuesday, after soaring more than 2 percent in the previous session, supported by safe haven demand as Italy took centre stage in the euro zone debt crisis.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold edged down 0.2 percent to $1,792.09 an ounce by 0007 GMT, easing from a 6-1/2-week high of $1,798.09 hit in the previous session.

* U.S. gold GCcv1 inched up 0.2 percent to $1,793.90.

* Italian government bond yields soared to near 15-year highs, putting the euro zone's third largest economy front and centre of the region's debt crisis, despite efforts by policymakers scrambling to stem growing contagion.

* Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi defied huge pressure to resign, while Greek politicians struggle to agree on a new prime minister.

* The world's biggest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold Trust , said its holdings rose 0.85 percent from the previous session to 1,255.66 tonnes by Nov. 7, the highest in more than two months.

MARKET NEWS

* The threat of more intervention by Swiss authorities kept the franc under pressure early in Asia on Tuesday, while the euro struggled to gain traction against the dollar as debt fears in the euro zone shifted focus to Italy from Greece.

* U.S. stocks closed a volatile, lightly traded session slightly higher on Monday, with sentiment continuing to shift with the latest headlines from Europe.

DATA/EVENTS 1245 U.S. ICSC chain stores yy Weekly 2350 Japan Bank lending yy Oct 1

PRICES

Precious metals prices 0007 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1792.09 -2.70 -0.15 26.25 Spot Silver 34.87 0.01 +0.03 12.99 Spot Platinum 1648.49 -7.01 -0.42 -6.73 Spot Palladium 657.00 -1.49 -0.23 -17.82 TOCOM Gold 4501.00 52.00 +1.17 20.70 25489 TOCOM Platinum 4161.00 28.00 +0.68 -11.39 5362 TOCOM Silver 86.70 1.20 +1.40 7.04 140 TOCOM Palladium 1656.00 -9.00 -0.54 -21.03 105 COMEX GOLD DEC1 1793.90 2.80 +0.16 26.21 1843 COMEX SILVER DEC1 34.91 0.08 +0.24 12.83 986 Euro/Dollar 1.3756 Dollar/Yen 78.06 TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce. COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months

(Reporting by Rujun Shen;Editing by Clarence Fernandez)