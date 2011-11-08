SINGAPORE, Nov 8 Gold prices hovered above
$1,790 on Tuesday, after soaring more than 2 percent in the
previous session, supported by safe haven demand as Italy took
centre stage in the euro zone debt crisis.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold edged down 0.2 percent to $1,792.09 an
ounce by 0007 GMT, easing from a 6-1/2-week high of $1,798.09
hit in the previous session.
* U.S. gold GCcv1 inched up 0.2 percent to $1,793.90.
* Italian government bond yields soared to near 15-year
highs, putting the euro zone's third largest economy front and
centre of the region's debt crisis, despite efforts by
policymakers scrambling to stem growing contagion.
* Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi defied huge
pressure to resign, while Greek politicians struggle to agree on
a new prime minister.
* The world's biggest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, SPDR
Gold Trust , said its holdings rose 0.85 percent from the
previous session to 1,255.66 tonnes by Nov. 7, the highest in
more than two months.
MARKET NEWS
* The threat of more intervention by Swiss authorities kept
the franc under pressure early in Asia on Tuesday, while the
euro struggled to gain traction against the dollar as debt fears
in the euro zone shifted focus to Italy from Greece.
* U.S. stocks closed a volatile, lightly traded session
slightly higher on Monday, with sentiment continuing to shift
with the latest headlines from Europe.
DATA/EVENTS
1245 U.S. ICSC chain stores yy Weekly
2350 Japan Bank lending yy Oct 1
PRICES
Precious metals prices 0007 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1792.09 -2.70 -0.15 26.25
Spot Silver 34.87 0.01 +0.03 12.99
Spot Platinum 1648.49 -7.01 -0.42 -6.73
Spot Palladium 657.00 -1.49 -0.23 -17.82
TOCOM Gold 4501.00 52.00 +1.17 20.70 25489
TOCOM Platinum 4161.00 28.00 +0.68 -11.39 5362
TOCOM Silver 86.70 1.20 +1.40 7.04 140
TOCOM Palladium 1656.00 -9.00 -0.54 -21.03 105
COMEX GOLD DEC1 1793.90 2.80 +0.16 26.21 1843
COMEX SILVER DEC1 34.91 0.08 +0.24 12.83 986
Euro/Dollar 1.3756
Dollar/Yen 78.06
TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce.
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Rujun Shen;Editing by Clarence Fernandez)