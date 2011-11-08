* Unfolding Italy crisis supports safe-haven interest

* Higher prices triggers light physical selling; buying muted

* Spot gold could target $1,823-$1,829 - technicals

* Coming up: U.S. ICSC chain store sales index, weekly; 1245 GMT (Adds comments, details; updates prices)

By Rujun Shen

SINGAPORE, Nov 8 Gold prices hovered above $1,790 on Tuesday, after soaring more than 2 percent in the previous session, supported by safe haven demand as Italy took centre stage in the euro zone debt crisis.

Italian government bond yields soared to near 15-year highs, putting the euro zone's third largest economy front and centre of the region's debt crisis, despite efforts by policymakers scrambling to stem growing contagion.

"Gold will continue to trend higher due to the euro zone situation and should have no problem rising above $1,800 in the short term," said Hou Xinqiang, an analyst at Jinrui Futures.

Although he cautioned that prices could correct after it pierces through that level under pressure of profit-taking trades.

Spot gold edged down 0.2 percent to $1,791.69 an ounce by 0259 GMT, easing from a 6-1/2-week high of $1,798.09 hit in the previous session.

U.S. gold GCcv1 inched up 0.1 percent to $1,793.50.

Technical analysis suggested spot gold could target $1,823 to $1,829 range during the day, said Reuters market analyst Wang Tao.

Spot gold prices have rallied nearly 5 percent so far this month, as mounting doubts over the euro zone's ability to tackle its two-year-old debt crisis drove investors to safe-haven assets, and decoupled gold from other commodities which it had followed through much of the past two months.

The world's biggest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold Trust , said its holdings rose 0.85 percent from the previous session to 1,255.66 tonnes by Nov. 7, the highest in more than two months.

"For the moment the market is worried there is still further liquidation to come, but we believe that is going to come to an end," said Michael Jansen, commodities analyst with JPMorgan.

"There has been a very observable transfer of gold ounces in terms of investment capital from hedge funds, wholesale funds, bullion banks, towards the retail community, and that has put a floor in the price."

Jansen forecast an average $1,869 for gold prices in 2012.

The physical market was muted, as dealers reported light selling and little buying in Singapore.

"The sellers are not eager to cash out before prices hit $1,800," said a Singapore-based dealer, "People are basically watching what is going to happen in Europe."

Precious metals prices 0259 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1791.69 -3.10 -0.17 26.22 Spot Silver 34.74 -0.12 -0.34 12.57 Spot Platinum 1647.74 -7.76 -0.47 -6.78 Spot Palladium 654.35 -4.14 -0.63 -18.16 TOCOM Gold 4499.00 50.00 +1.12 20.65 41614 TOCOM Platinum 4157.00 24.00 +0.58 -11.48 9225 TOCOM Silver 86.60 1.10 +1.29 6.91 405 TOCOM Palladium 1660.00 -5.00 -0.30 -20.84 136 COMEX GOLD DEC1 1793.50 2.40 +0.13 26.18 6232 COMEX SILVER DEC1 34.79 -0.04 -0.12 12.43 1798 Euro/Dollar 1.3756 Dollar/Yen 78.03 TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce. COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months

(Additional reporting by David Stanway in BEIJING;Editing by Clarence Fernandez)