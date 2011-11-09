SINGAPORE, Nov 9 Gold inched up on Wednesday on
fears the euro zone debt crisis might engulf Italy despite news
Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi would resign, which may be seen
as clearing the way for a new leader to act more aggressively to
tackle the country's debt problems.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold added 0.32 percent to $1,790.49 an ounce
by 0036 GMT, but was off Tuesday's high of $1,802.60, its
strongest since late September, as investors were cautious over
Europe's efforts to prevent its debt crisis from spreading.
* U.S. gold GCcv1 fell 0.44 percent to $1,792.3 an ounce.
* Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi became the
biggest political casualty of Europe's debt crisis on Tuesday
when he announced he would step down after being stripped of his
majority in parliament.
* China's gold consumption is expected to jump nearly 50
percent to reach 400 tonnes this year, exceeding the country's
forecast of more than 350 tonnes, the China Securities Journal
reported on Wednesday, citing China Gold Association President
Sun Zhaoxue.
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or
MARKET NEWS
* The Nikkei share average rose on Wednesday following news
that Italy's prime minister would resign, paving the way for
austerity reforms to ease the euro zone's debt crisis.
* The euro held firm on Wednesday as political uncertainty
in Italy looked set to ease after the country's prime minister
said he would resign, leaving the market to focus on the latest
reading on the Chinese economy.
* U.S. crude futures rose for a sixth day on Wednesday to
stay near a three-month high, after industry data showed a
smaller-than-expected rise in U.S. crude inventories and a steep
decline in distillate stocks.
DATA/EVENTS
1500 U.S wholesale inventories Sep
2330 Japan Reuters Tankan DI Nov 2011
China Industrial output yy Oct 2011
China Retail sales yy Oct 2011
China CPI yy Oct 2011
China PPI yy Oct 2011
China Urban investment Oct 2011
PRICES
Precious metals prices 0036 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1790.49 5.64 +0.32 26.14
Spot Silver 35.02 0.10 +0.29 13.48
Spot Platinum 1661.49 2.99 +0.18 -6.00
Spot Palladium 670.22 2.23 +0.33 -16.17
TOCOM Gold 4477.00 -19.00 -0.42 20.06 30660
TOCOM Platinum 4174.00 21.00 +0.51 -11.12 5697
TOCOM Silver 86.60 0.00 +0.00 6.91 189
TOCOM Palladium 1692.00 27.00 +1.62 -19.31 174
COMEX GOLD DEC1 1791.90 -7.30 -0.41 26.07 2901
COMEX SILVER DEC1 35.07 -0.08 -0.24 13.35 377
Euro/Dollar 1.3826
Dollar/Yen 77.69
TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce.
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)