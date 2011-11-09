SINGAPORE, Nov 9 Gold inched up on Wednesday on fears the euro zone debt crisis might engulf Italy despite news Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi would resign, which may be seen as clearing the way for a new leader to act more aggressively to tackle the country's debt problems.

* Spot gold added 0.32 percent to $1,790.49 an ounce by 0036 GMT, but was off Tuesday's high of $1,802.60, its strongest since late September, as investors were cautious over Europe's efforts to prevent its debt crisis from spreading.

* U.S. gold GCcv1 fell 0.44 percent to $1,792.3 an ounce.

* Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi became the biggest political casualty of Europe's debt crisis on Tuesday when he announced he would step down after being stripped of his majority in parliament.

* China's gold consumption is expected to jump nearly 50 percent to reach 400 tonnes this year, exceeding the country's forecast of more than 350 tonnes, the China Securities Journal reported on Wednesday, citing China Gold Association President Sun Zhaoxue.

* The Nikkei share average rose on Wednesday following news that Italy's prime minister would resign, paving the way for austerity reforms to ease the euro zone's debt crisis.

* The euro held firm on Wednesday as political uncertainty in Italy looked set to ease after the country's prime minister said he would resign, leaving the market to focus on the latest reading on the Chinese economy.

* U.S. crude futures rose for a sixth day on Wednesday to stay near a three-month high, after industry data showed a smaller-than-expected rise in U.S. crude inventories and a steep decline in distillate stocks.

1500 U.S wholesale inventories Sep

2330 Japan Reuters Tankan DI Nov 2011

China Industrial output yy Oct 2011

China Retail sales yy Oct 2011

China CPI yy Oct 2011

China PPI yy Oct 2011

China Urban investment Oct 2011

Precious metals prices 0036 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1790.49 5.64 +0.32 26.14 Spot Silver 35.02 0.10 +0.29 13.48 Spot Platinum 1661.49 2.99 +0.18 -6.00 Spot Palladium 670.22 2.23 +0.33 -16.17 TOCOM Gold 4477.00 -19.00 -0.42 20.06 30660 TOCOM Platinum 4174.00 21.00 +0.51 -11.12 5697 TOCOM Silver 86.60 0.00 +0.00 6.91 189 TOCOM Palladium 1692.00 27.00 +1.62 -19.31 174 COMEX GOLD DEC1 1791.90 -7.30 -0.41 26.07 2901 COMEX SILVER DEC1 35.07 -0.08 -0.24 13.35 377 Euro/Dollar 1.3826 Dollar/Yen 77.69 TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce. COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months

