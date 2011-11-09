* Gold still eyes $1,823-$1,829 range
By Lewa Pardomuan
SINGAPORE, Nov 9 Gold inched up on Wednesday on
fears the euro zone debt crisis could engulf Italy, despite news
that Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi would resign, which was
initially seen as clearing the way for a new leader to act more
aggressively to tackle the country's debt problems.
Berlusconi said he would leave office after parliament
approved a budget law that included reforms demanded by Europe
as Italy's failure to fix its debt problems would have a far
bigger impact on the euro zone than difficulties in Greece.
Gold added 0.41 percent to $1,792.19 an ounce by
0218 GMT, but was off Tuesday's high of $1,802.60, its strongest
since late September, as investors were cautious over Europe's
efforts to keep its debt crisis from spreading.
"Are we still going to see the political willpower to
resolve Italy's challenges? I think that is necessary before we
can see a sustainable risk rally," said Ong Yi Ling, an analyst
at Phillip Futures in Singapore.
"For now, I don't think we are entirely out of the woods
yet. I am looking for gold supported above the $1,750 level.
Resistance is at $1,800. Yes, I think longer-term we remain
bullish on gold."
Gold, which hit a record around $1,920 in September on the
euro zone debt crisis, could challenge recent highs after
European Union finance ministers failed to make progress on ways
to shore up sagging banks and avert a credit squeeze.
Italy's Berlusconi became the biggest political casualty of
Europe's debt crisis on Tuesday when he announced he would step
down after being stripped of his majority in parliament.
Holdings of the largest gold-backed exchange-traded-fund
(ETF), New York's SPDR Gold Trust gained 0.67 percent from
Monday to Tuesday, while that of the largest silver-backed ETF,
New York's iShares Silver Trust dipped 0.12 percent for
the same period.
"Europe is approaching the end game -- credit markets and
other governments know what its leaders won't admit -- the euro
is failing," said Peter Morici, an economist at the University
of Maryland business school.
"And then gold, more than the dollar, is set to rocket in
value as the crisis unfolds. A massive bailout from Germany with
contributions from France and smaller northern states will
ultimately be needed, or Italy would follow Greece into
default."
U.S. gold GCcv1 fell 0.28 percent to $1,794.1 an ounce.
Shares in Asia rose and the euro held steady after Italy's
prime minister said he would resign, but the financial market
also turned its attention to the latest reading on the Chinese
economy.
China's annual rate of inflation eased to 5.5 percent in
October, the third straight month of decline from a three-year
high of 6.5 percent hit in July and in line with analyst
expectations.
But rising gold consumption in China, the world's
second-largest consumer after India, showed inflation remained a
concern.
China's gold consumption is expected to jump nearly 50
percent to reach 400 tonnes this year, exceeding the country's
forecast of more than 350 tonnes, the China Securities Journal
reported on Wednesday, citing China Gold Association President
Sun Zhaoxue.
In the energy market, U.S. crude futures rose for a sixth
day on Wednesday to stay near a three-month high, after industry
data showed a smaller-than-expected rise in U.S. crude
inventories and a steep decline in distillate stocks.
Precious metals prices 0218 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1792.19 7.34 +0.41 26.26
Spot Silver 35.07 0.15 +0.43 13.64
Spot Platinum 1665.74 7.24 +0.44 -5.76
Spot Palladium 671.99 4.00 +0.60 -15.95
TOCOM Gold 4477.00 -19.00 -0.42 20.06 35979
TOCOM Platinum 4184.00 31.00 +0.75 -10.90 8653
TOCOM Silver 86.70 0.10 +0.12 7.04 458
TOCOM Palladium 1695.00 30.00 +1.80 -19.17 242
COMEX GOLD DEC1 1794.10 -5.10 -0.28 26.22 5581
COMEX SILVER DEC1 35.11 -0.04 -0.12 13.48 1300
Euro/Dollar 1.3835
Dollar/Yen 77.61
TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce.
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
