By Lewa Pardomuan

SINGAPORE, Nov 9 Gold inched up on Wednesday on fears the euro zone debt crisis could engulf Italy, despite news that Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi would resign, which was initially seen as clearing the way for a new leader to act more aggressively to tackle the country's debt problems.

Berlusconi said he would leave office after parliament approved a budget law that included reforms demanded by Europe as Italy's failure to fix its debt problems would have a far bigger impact on the euro zone than difficulties in Greece.

Gold added 0.41 percent to $1,792.19 an ounce by 0218 GMT, but was off Tuesday's high of $1,802.60, its strongest since late September, as investors were cautious over Europe's efforts to keep its debt crisis from spreading.

"Are we still going to see the political willpower to resolve Italy's challenges? I think that is necessary before we can see a sustainable risk rally," said Ong Yi Ling, an analyst at Phillip Futures in Singapore.

"For now, I don't think we are entirely out of the woods yet. I am looking for gold supported above the $1,750 level. Resistance is at $1,800. Yes, I think longer-term we remain bullish on gold."

Gold, which hit a record around $1,920 in September on the euro zone debt crisis, could challenge recent highs after European Union finance ministers failed to make progress on ways to shore up sagging banks and avert a credit squeeze.

Italy's Berlusconi became the biggest political casualty of Europe's debt crisis on Tuesday when he announced he would step down after being stripped of his majority in parliament. [ID:nL6E7M82XF

Holdings of the largest gold-backed exchange-traded-fund (ETF), New York's SPDR Gold Trust gained 0.67 percent from Monday to Tuesday, while that of the largest silver-backed ETF, New York's iShares Silver Trust dipped 0.12 percent for the same period.

"Europe is approaching the end game -- credit markets and other governments know what its leaders won't admit -- the euro is failing," said Peter Morici, an economist at the University of Maryland business school.

"And then gold, more than the dollar, is set to rocket in value as the crisis unfolds. A massive bailout from Germany with contributions from France and smaller northern states will ultimately be needed, or Italy would follow Greece into default."

U.S. gold GCcv1 fell 0.28 percent to $1,794.1 an ounce.

Shares in Asia rose and the euro held steady after Italy's prime minister said he would resign, but the financial market also turned its attention to the latest reading on the Chinese economy.

China's annual rate of inflation eased to 5.5 percent in October, the third straight month of decline from a three-year high of 6.5 percent hit in July and in line with analyst expectations.

But rising gold consumption in China, the world's second-largest consumer after India, showed inflation remained a concern.

China's gold consumption is expected to jump nearly 50 percent to reach 400 tonnes this year, exceeding the country's forecast of more than 350 tonnes, the China Securities Journal reported on Wednesday, citing China Gold Association President Sun Zhaoxue.

In the energy market, U.S. crude futures rose for a sixth day on Wednesday to stay near a three-month high, after industry data showed a smaller-than-expected rise in U.S. crude inventories and a steep decline in distillate stocks.

Precious metals prices 0218 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1792.19 7.34 +0.41 26.26 Spot Silver 35.07 0.15 +0.43 13.64 Spot Platinum 1665.74 7.24 +0.44 -5.76 Spot Palladium 671.99 4.00 +0.60 -15.95 TOCOM Gold 4477.00 -19.00 -0.42 20.06 35979 TOCOM Platinum 4184.00 31.00 +0.75 -10.90 8653 TOCOM Silver 86.70 0.10 +0.12 7.04 458 TOCOM Palladium 1695.00 30.00 +1.80 -19.17 242 COMEX GOLD DEC1 1794.10 -5.10 -0.28 26.22 5581 COMEX SILVER DEC1 35.11 -0.04 -0.12 13.48 1300 Euro/Dollar 1.3835 Dollar/Yen 77.61 TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce. COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months

