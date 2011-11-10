SINGAPORE, Nov 10 U.S. gold fell more than 1
percent on Thursday, tracking losses in spot gold prices in late
trading, as growing fears over the stability of Italy and the
euro zone sank equities and led to liquidation on the gold
market.
Italian borrowing costs reached breaking point on Wednesday
after Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi's insistence on elections
instead of an interim government threatened prolonged
instability and kindled fears of a split in the euro zone.
The most-active U.S. gold futures contract GCcv1 lost 1.2
percent to $1,770.6 an ounce, and recovered to $1,773.00 by 0012
GMT. It settled at $1,791.6 on Wednesday.
Spot gold inched up 0.1 percent to $1,771.50.
U.S. stocks tumbled 3 percent in the market's worst day
since mid-August on Wednesday, when the 19-commodity
Reuters-Jefferies CRB index fell 1.3 percent, snapping
five consecutive sessions of gains.
As Italy moved to the spotlight of the euro zone crisis, a
deal on forming a Greek national unity government collapsed as
the country headed towards an economic abyss, hours after
outgoing Prime Minister George Papandreou said he was handing
over to a coalition that does not exist.
Precious metals prices 0012 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1771.50 1.96 +0.11 24.80
Spot Silver 34.07 0.03 +0.09 10.40
Spot Platinum 1624.99 -0.75 -0.05 -8.06
Spot Palladium 646.50 2.01 +0.31 -19.14
TOCOM Gold 4437.00 -22.00 -0.49 18.99 27564
TOCOM Platinum 4085.00 -80.00 -1.92 -13.01 7559
TOCOM Silver 84.30 -2.10 -2.43 4.07 284
TOCOM Palladium 1635.00 -55.00 -3.25 -22.03 132
COMEX GOLD DEC1 1773.00 -18.60 -1.04 24.74 1789
COMEX SILVER DEC1 34.10 -0.26 -0.76 10.21 250
Euro/Dollar 1.3530
Dollar/Yen 77.82
TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce.
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Rujun Shen;Editing by Clarence Fernandez)