SINGAPORE, Nov 10 U.S. gold fell more than 1 percent on Thursday, tracking losses in spot gold prices in late trading, as growing fears over the stability of Italy and the euro zone sank equities and led to liquidation on the gold market.

Italian borrowing costs reached breaking point on Wednesday after Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi's insistence on elections instead of an interim government threatened prolonged instability and kindled fears of a split in the euro zone.

The most-active U.S. gold futures contract GCcv1 lost 1.2 percent to $1,770.6 an ounce, and recovered to $1,773.00 by 0012 GMT. It settled at $1,791.6 on Wednesday.

Spot gold inched up 0.1 percent to $1,771.50.

U.S. stocks tumbled 3 percent in the market's worst day since mid-August on Wednesday, when the 19-commodity Reuters-Jefferies CRB index fell 1.3 percent, snapping five consecutive sessions of gains.

As Italy moved to the spotlight of the euro zone crisis, a deal on forming a Greek national unity government collapsed as the country headed towards an economic abyss, hours after outgoing Prime Minister George Papandreou said he was handing over to a coalition that does not exist.

Precious metals prices 0012 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1771.50 1.96 +0.11 24.80 Spot Silver 34.07 0.03 +0.09 10.40 Spot Platinum 1624.99 -0.75 -0.05 -8.06 Spot Palladium 646.50 2.01 +0.31 -19.14 TOCOM Gold 4437.00 -22.00 -0.49 18.99 27564 TOCOM Platinum 4085.00 -80.00 -1.92 -13.01 7559 TOCOM Silver 84.30 -2.10 -2.43 4.07 284 TOCOM Palladium 1635.00 -55.00 -3.25 -22.03 132 COMEX GOLD DEC1 1773.00 -18.60 -1.04 24.74 1789 COMEX SILVER DEC1 34.10 -0.26 -0.76 10.21 250 Euro/Dollar 1.3530 Dollar/Yen 77.82 TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce. COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months

