SINGAPORE, Nov 21 Spot gold fell half a percent on Monday after its biggest weekly loss since September, as investors remained cautious even after Spain's centre-right opposition won a landslide victory in the election and is expected to launch drastic austerity measures.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold eased half a percent to $1,717.79 an ounce by 0030 GMT, after a weekly decline of more than 3 percent.

* On the chart, the 50-day moving average is near crossing below the 100-day moving average, seen as a bearish technical signal.

* U.S. gold dropped 0.4 percent to $1,719.

* Spain's centre-right opposition stormed to a crushing election victory on Sunday and is expected to push through drastic measures trying to prevent the nation being sucked deeper into the debt crisis.

* After more than two months of talks, the U.S. congressional deficit-reduction committee looked set to concede failure, unable to bridge deep partisan differences over taxes and spending going into the 2012 elections.

* Money managers, including hedge funds and other large speculators, raised their bullish bets in gold futures and options to a two-month high during the week of Nov. 15, as bullion prices held near $1,800 an ounce, data on Friday showed.

* For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or

MARKET NEWS

* The worst week for U.S. stocks in two months ended with traders mostly sitting it out on Friday as they waited for politicians in Europe and the United States to tackle festering debt problems.

* The euro got off to a subdued start in Asia on Monday after a short-covering squeeze late last week ran out of steam and news of an overwhelming election victory for Spain's centre-right opposition was greeted with cautious optimism.

DATA/EVENTS 1500 U.S. Exist. home sales Oct

PRICES Precious metals prices 0030 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1717.79 -7.80 -0.45 21.02 Spot Silver 32.16 -0.23 -0.71 4.21 Spot Platinum 1571.24 -16.67 -1.05 -11.10 Spot Palladium 596.49 -5.01 -0.83 -25.39 TOCOM Gold 4247.00 -16.00 -0.38 13.89 23843 TOCOM Platinum 3902.00 -46.00 -1.17 -16.91 4667 TOCOM Silver 78.70 2.00 +2.61 -2.84 245 TOCOM Palladium 1484.00 -20.00 -1.33 -29.23 203 COMEX GOLD DEC1 1719.00 -6.10 -0.35 20.94 1889 COMEX SILVER DEC1 32.17 -0.25 -0.78 3.96 383 Euro/Dollar 1.3518 Dollar/Yen 76.85 TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce. COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Rujun Shen, editing by Miral Fahmy)