SINGAPORE, Nov 21 Spot gold fell half a
percent on Monday after its biggest weekly loss since September,
as investors remained cautious even after Spain's centre-right
opposition won a landslide victory in the election and is
expected to launch drastic austerity measures.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold eased half a percent to $1,717.79 an
ounce by 0030 GMT, after a weekly decline of more than 3
percent.
* On the chart, the 50-day moving average is near crossing
below the 100-day moving average, seen as a bearish technical
signal.
* U.S. gold dropped 0.4 percent to $1,719.
* Spain's centre-right opposition stormed to a crushing
election victory on Sunday and is expected to push through
drastic measures trying to prevent the nation being sucked
deeper into the debt crisis.
* After more than two months of talks, the U.S.
congressional deficit-reduction committee looked set to concede
failure, unable to bridge deep partisan differences over taxes
and spending going into the 2012 elections.
* Money managers, including hedge funds and other large
speculators, raised their bullish bets in gold futures and
options to a two-month high during the week of Nov. 15, as
bullion prices held near $1,800 an ounce, data on Friday showed.
MARKET NEWS
* The worst week for U.S. stocks in two months ended with
traders mostly sitting it out on Friday as they waited for
politicians in Europe and the United States to tackle festering
debt problems.
* The euro got off to a subdued start in Asia on Monday
after a short-covering squeeze late last week ran out of steam
and news of an overwhelming election victory for Spain's
centre-right opposition was greeted with cautious optimism.
DATA/EVENTS
1500 U.S. Exist. home sales Oct
PRICES
Precious metals prices 0030 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1717.79 -7.80 -0.45 21.02
Spot Silver 32.16 -0.23 -0.71 4.21
Spot Platinum 1571.24 -16.67 -1.05 -11.10
Spot Palladium 596.49 -5.01 -0.83 -25.39
TOCOM Gold 4247.00 -16.00 -0.38 13.89 23843
TOCOM Platinum 3902.00 -46.00 -1.17 -16.91 4667
TOCOM Silver 78.70 2.00 +2.61 -2.84 245
TOCOM Palladium 1484.00 -20.00 -1.33 -29.23 203
COMEX GOLD DEC1 1719.00 -6.10 -0.35 20.94 1889
COMEX SILVER DEC1 32.17 -0.25 -0.78 3.96 383
Euro/Dollar 1.3518
Dollar/Yen 76.85
TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce.
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Rujun Shen, editing by Miral Fahmy)