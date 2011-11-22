SINGAPORE, Nov 22 Gold prices edged lower on Tuesday, extending a decline of more than 2 percent from the previous session, as worries about a debt crisis in both the United States and euro zone spurred selling across markets.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold edged down 0.2 percent to $1,674.79 an ounce by 0009 GMT, off the four-week low of $1,665.88 hit on Monday.

* U.S. gold also inched down 0.2 percent to $1,675.80.

* U.S. lawmakers abandoned their high-profile effort to rein in the country's ballooning debt on Monday in a sign that Washington likely will not be able to resolve a dispute over taxes and spending until 2013.

* On the other side of the Atlantic, the debt crisis swept closer to the heart of Europe as Moody's warned about France's credit ratings outlook, despite a crushing victory of Spain's conservatives in the election over the weekend.

* Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell for the first time in two weeks, down 1.81 tonnes to 1,291.27 tonnes by Nov. 21.

MARKET NEWS

* U.S. stocks fell for a fourth session on Monday, as the lack of progress in dealing with heavy debt both in the United States and Europe further sapped investor confidence in equities.

* The safe-haven U.S. dollar stayed well bid in Asia on Tuesday following a sharp pullback in global risk appetite as the sovereign debt storm intensified on both sides of the Atlantic.

DATA/EVENTS 1245 U.S. ICSC chain stores yy Weekly 1330 U.S. GDP Jul 1330 U.S. GDP sales Jul

PRICES

Precious metals prices 0009 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1674.79 -3.71 -0.22 17.99 Spot Silver 31.42 -0.22 -0.70 1.81 Spot Platinum 1544.74 -1.26 -0.08 -12.60 Spot Palladium 581.97 -2.76 -0.47 -27.21 TOCOM Gold 4142.00 -108.00 -2.54 11.08 38338 TOCOM Platinum 3843.00 -86.00 -2.19 -18.16 5701 TOCOM Silver 76.90 -1.40 -1.79 -5.06 237 TOCOM Palladium 1452.00 -34.00 -2.29 -30.76 143 COMEX GOLD DEC1 1675.80 -2.80 -0.17 17.90 3237 COMEX SILVER DEC1 31.44 0.32 +1.04 1.62 984 Euro/Dollar 1.3484 Dollar/Yen 76.93 TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce. COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Rujun Shen; editing by Miral Fahmy)