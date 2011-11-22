SINGAPORE, Nov 22 Gold prices edged lower
on Tuesday, extending a decline of more than 2 percent from the
previous session, as worries about a debt crisis in both the
United States and euro zone spurred selling across markets.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold edged down 0.2 percent to $1,674.79 an
ounce by 0009 GMT, off the four-week low of $1,665.88 hit on
Monday.
* U.S. gold also inched down 0.2 percent to
$1,675.80.
* U.S. lawmakers abandoned their high-profile effort to rein
in the country's ballooning debt on Monday in a sign that
Washington likely will not be able to resolve a dispute over
taxes and spending until 2013.
* On the other side of the Atlantic, the debt crisis swept
closer to the heart of Europe as Moody's warned about France's
credit ratings outlook, despite a crushing victory of Spain's
conservatives in the election over the weekend.
* Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell for the first time in two
weeks, down 1.81 tonnes to 1,291.27 tonnes by Nov. 21.
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or
MARKET NEWS
* U.S. stocks fell for a fourth session on Monday, as the
lack of progress in dealing with heavy debt both in the United
States and Europe further sapped investor confidence in
equities.
* The safe-haven U.S. dollar stayed well bid in Asia on
Tuesday following a sharp pullback in global risk appetite as
the sovereign debt storm intensified on both sides of the
Atlantic.
DATA/EVENTS
1245 U.S. ICSC chain stores yy Weekly
1330 U.S. GDP Jul
1330 U.S. GDP sales Jul
PRICES
Precious metals prices 0009 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1674.79 -3.71 -0.22 17.99
Spot Silver 31.42 -0.22 -0.70 1.81
Spot Platinum 1544.74 -1.26 -0.08 -12.60
Spot Palladium 581.97 -2.76 -0.47 -27.21
TOCOM Gold 4142.00 -108.00 -2.54 11.08 38338
TOCOM Platinum 3843.00 -86.00 -2.19 -18.16 5701
TOCOM Silver 76.90 -1.40 -1.79 -5.06 237
TOCOM Palladium 1452.00 -34.00 -2.29 -30.76 143
COMEX GOLD DEC1 1675.80 -2.80 -0.17 17.90 3237
COMEX SILVER DEC1 31.44 0.32 +1.04 1.62 984
Euro/Dollar 1.3484
Dollar/Yen 76.93
TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce.
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Rujun Shen; editing by Miral Fahmy)