* Spot gold to end rebound at $1,715 - technicals

* Coming up: U.S. durable goods orders, Oct; 1330 GMT (Adds details, comments; updates prices)

By Rujun Shen

SINGAPORE, Nov 23 Gold prices traded steady around $1,700 on Wednesday, after buying related to options' expiration lifted prices by more than 1 percent in the previous session, as investors continue to watch the unfolding euro zone debt crisis.

Gold bounced back above $1,700 after worsening euro zone debt crisis and failure of U.S. policymakers to agree on a budget reduction plan sent spot prices down to as low as $1,665.88 earlier in the week.

With Spain's bond yields rising to 14-year highs, the IMF beefed up its lending instruments and launched a six-month liquidity line, throwing help to countries with solid policies that may be at risk from the euro zone debt crisis.

"Prices will probably trade between $1,680 to $1,700 for the rest of the week as investors prefer to stay out of the market with cash in hand," said Ronald Leung, a dealer at Lee Cheong Gold Dealers.

"Europe does not seem able to solve the debt problem in a short time."

Some physical buying emerged in the past few days when prices dipped below $1,700, which has eased with the price rebound, he added.

Spot gold edged up 0.4 percent to $1,706.09 an ounce by 0257 GMT, extending a rise of more than 1 percent in the previous session.

U.S. gold inched up 0.3 percent to $1,707.60.

Technical analysis suggested that spot gold could rebound to around $1,715 an ounce, said Reuters market analyst Wang Tao.

Although gold prices still face a threat from a sharp sell-off in other markets, expectations of further easing policy in both sides of the Atlantic is supporting sentiment.

A few officials at the U.S. Federal Reserve believe the outlook for modest growth might warrant an easier policy at a recent meeting of the central bank.

"For the longer term it is still a very bullish story out there. Gold at $1,700 will be very good value, should either the U.S. or ECB (European Central Bank), or both, move to inject liquidity in the market," said a Singapore-based trader.

Spot silver lost half a percent to $32.53, after jumping 3.4 percent in the previous session. U.S. silver fell 1.3 percent to $32.53, giving up some of its 5.9-percent rise in the previous session.

Precious metals prices 0257 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1706.09 6.30 +0.37 20.19 Spot Silver 32.53 -0.17 -0.52 5.41 Spot Platinum 1559.63 -6.87 -0.44 -11.76 Spot Palladium 599.49 -2.51 -0.42 -25.02 TOCOM Gold 4212.00 45.00 +1.08 12.95 24366 TOCOM Platinum 3903.00 39.00 +1.01 -16.89 2861 TOCOM Silver 80.70 4.30 +5.63 -0.37 125 TOCOM Palladium 1509.00 49.00 +3.36 -28.04 97 COMEX GOLD DEC1 1707.60 5.20 +0.31 20.14 9222 COMEX SILVER DEC1 32.53 -0.42 -1.28 5.14 3518 Euro/Dollar 1.3464 Dollar/Yen 77.00 TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce. COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months

(Editing by Miral Fahmy)