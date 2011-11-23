* Spot gold to end rebound at $1,715 - technicals
* Coming up: U.S. durable goods orders, Oct; 1330 GMT
(Adds details, comments; updates prices)
By Rujun Shen
SINGAPORE, Nov 23 Gold prices traded
steady around $1,700 on Wednesday, after buying related to
options' expiration lifted prices by more than 1 percent in the
previous session, as investors continue to watch the unfolding
euro zone debt crisis.
Gold bounced back above $1,700 after worsening euro zone
debt crisis and failure of U.S. policymakers to agree on a
budget reduction plan sent spot prices down to as low as
$1,665.88 earlier in the week.
With Spain's bond yields rising to 14-year highs, the IMF
beefed up its lending instruments and launched a six-month
liquidity line, throwing help to countries with solid policies
that may be at risk from the euro zone debt crisis.
"Prices will probably trade between $1,680 to $1,700 for the
rest of the week as investors prefer to stay out of the market
with cash in hand," said Ronald Leung, a dealer at Lee Cheong
Gold Dealers.
"Europe does not seem able to solve the debt problem in a
short time."
Some physical buying emerged in the past few days when
prices dipped below $1,700, which has eased with the price
rebound, he added.
Spot gold edged up 0.4 percent to $1,706.09 an ounce
by 0257 GMT, extending a rise of more than 1 percent in the
previous session.
U.S. gold inched up 0.3 percent to $1,707.60.
Technical analysis suggested that spot gold could rebound to
around $1,715 an ounce, said Reuters market analyst Wang Tao.
Although gold prices still face a threat from a sharp
sell-off in other markets, expectations of further easing policy
in both sides of the Atlantic is supporting sentiment.
A few officials at the U.S. Federal Reserve believe the
outlook for modest growth might warrant an easier policy at a
recent meeting of the central bank.
"For the longer term it is still a very bullish story out
there. Gold at $1,700 will be very good value, should either the
U.S. or ECB (European Central Bank), or both, move to inject
liquidity in the market," said a Singapore-based trader.
Spot silver lost half a percent to $32.53, after
jumping 3.4 percent in the previous session. U.S. silver
fell 1.3 percent to $32.53, giving up some of its 5.9-percent
rise in the previous session.
Precious metals prices 0257 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1706.09 6.30 +0.37 20.19
Spot Silver 32.53 -0.17 -0.52 5.41
Spot Platinum 1559.63 -6.87 -0.44 -11.76
Spot Palladium 599.49 -2.51 -0.42 -25.02
TOCOM Gold 4212.00 45.00 +1.08 12.95 24366
TOCOM Platinum 3903.00 39.00 +1.01 -16.89 2861
TOCOM Silver 80.70 4.30 +5.63 -0.37 125
TOCOM Palladium 1509.00 49.00 +3.36 -28.04 97
COMEX GOLD DEC1 1707.60 5.20 +0.31 20.14 9222
COMEX SILVER DEC1 32.53 -0.42 -1.28 5.14 3518
Euro/Dollar 1.3464
Dollar/Yen 77.00
TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce.
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Editing by Miral Fahmy)