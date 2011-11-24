SINGAPORE, Nov 24 Gold fell further on Thursday as declines in equities blamed on the euro zone crisis prompted investors to sell bullion to cover losses, while a firmer U.S. dollar also put pressure on prices.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold fell 0.27 percent to $1,688.19 an ounce by 0020 GMT, having slipped on Wednesday on falling equities, weak Chinese factory data and a contracting euro zone economy. Bullion struck a record of around $1,920 an ounce in September.

* U.S. gold December futures dropped $4.8 an ounce to $1,691.1 an ounce.

* The Nikkei average fell more than 1 percent to its lowest level since April 2009 on Thursday, as mounting European debt concerns push overseas equities markets lower.

* A "disastrous" German bond sale on Wednesday sparked fears that Europe's debt crisis was starting to threaten even Berlin, with the leaders of the euro zone's two biggest economies still at odds over a longer-term structural solution.

MARKET NEWS

* The euro wallowed at seven-week lows against the dollar in Asia on Thursday, having suffered a steep fall after a "disastrous" German bond sale fuelled fears the region's debt crisis was beginning to threaten even Europe's biggest economy.

* U.S. crude futures eased below $96 a barrel on Thursday as worries over global economic growth and a stronger dollar outweighed a sharp drawdown in U.S. crude stockpiles.

DATA/EVENTS

0700 Germany GDP detailed yy Jul 2011

0900 Germany Ifo business climate Nov 2011

0900 Germany Ifo current conditions Nov 2011

0900 Germany Ifo expectations Nov 2011

2330 Japan CPI, core nationwide yy Oct 2011

PRICES

Precious metals prices 0020 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1688.19 -4.60 -0.27 18.93 Spot Silver 31.66 -0.01 -0.03 2.59 Spot Platinum 1537.49 -4.01 -0.26 -13.01 Spot Palladium 579.38 -1.11 -0.19 -27.53 TOCOM Gold 4189.00 22.00 +0.53 12.34 28558 TOCOM Platinum 3837.00 -27.00 -0.70 -18.29 4094 TOCOM Silver 77.50 1.10 +1.44 -4.32 190 TOCOM Palladium 1459.00 -1.00 -0.07 -30.42 107 COMEX GOLD DEC1 1689.60 -6.30 -0.37 18.87 1370 COMEX SILVER DEC1 31.65 -0.23 -0.73 2.29 277 Euro/Dollar 1.3357 Dollar/Yen 77.17 TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce. COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months

(Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; editing by Miral Fahmy)