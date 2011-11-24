* Gold to revisit a high of $1,709.91
By Lewa Pardomuan
SINGAPORE, Nov 24 Gold steadied on
Thursday but declines in equities blamed on the euro zone crisis
could prompt investors to sell bullion to cover losses, while a
firmer U.S. dollar also put pressure on prices, which have
slipped more than 10 percent since hitting record.
Asian stocks were subdued after an unsuccessful German bond
sale raised alarm that Europe's ever-worsening sovereign debt
crisis is starting to affect even the continent's economic
powerhouse.
Spot gold eased 0.04 percent to $1,692.09 an ounce by
0242 GMT, having slipped on Wednesday on falling equities, weak
Chinese factory data and a contracting euro zone economy.
Bullion struck a record of around $1,920 in September.
"The safe haven bid for gold could come back. For the
short-term however, gold prices are still tracking broad
movements in equity and commodity markets," said Ong Yi Ling, an
analyst at Phillip Futures in Singapore.
"It is not immune to losses in external markets. In the
2008 financial crisis, gold dropped about 34 percent from its
peak before prices bottomed. I am looking for support at the
$1,600 level, and I think resistance is at about $1,780 to
$1,800."
U.S. gold December futures dropped $1.8 an ounce to
$1,694.1 an ounce ahead of Thursday's Thanksgiving holiday.
Gold rallied to a record in September on worries the debt
crisis in Europe would spread, but gains have been trimmed by
recent a sell-off in equities, which forced investors to raise
cash to meet margin calls, and also by a rising dollar.
The euro wallowed at seven-week lows against the
U.S. currency after poor demand for German government bonds
indicated that investors viewed investing in the euro zone as
being too risky.
Debt problems plaguing Europe and the United States have
pressured markets, knocking the S&P 500 down more than 7 percent
over the last six sessions. World stocks hit their lowest in six
weeks on Wednesday.
The physical sector saw some bargain hunting but overall
trading was muted at jewellers waited for more decline in
prices.
"There are bargain hunters at the lower end. I've seen a lot
of buyers when prices first dropped to $1,660, but I don't know
where they are now," said a dealer in Hong Kong.
"In general, people don't want to sell their gold bars now
because we don't know if recession is coming or not."
In other markets, copper edged higher although a gloomy
outlook for the global economy restrained gains, while U.S.
crude futures eased below $96 a barrel.
Precious metals prices 0242 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1692.09 -0.70 -0.04 19.21
Spot Silver 31.68 0.01 +0.03 2.66
Spot Platinum 1541.24 -0.26 -0.02 -12.80
Spot Palladium 585.00 4.51 +0.78 -26.83
TOCOM Gold 4190.00 23.00 +0.55 12.36 37831
TOCOM Platinum 3839.00 -25.00 -0.65 -18.25 6838
TOCOM Silver 77.50 1.10 +1.44 -4.32 315
TOCOM Palladium 1456.00 -4.00 -0.27 -30.57 194
COMEX GOLD DEC1 1693.60 -2.30 -0.14 19.15 4614
COMEX SILVER DEC1 31.68 -0.20 -0.64 2.39 1893
Euro/Dollar 1.3376
Dollar/Yen 77.00
TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce.
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
