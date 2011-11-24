* Gold to revisit a high of $1,709.91

* Coming Up: Germany GDP detailed yy Jul 2011; 0700 GMT (Updates prices, adds details)

By Lewa Pardomuan

SINGAPORE, Nov 24 Gold steadied on Thursday but declines in equities blamed on the euro zone crisis could prompt investors to sell bullion to cover losses, while a firmer U.S. dollar also put pressure on prices, which have slipped more than 10 percent since hitting record.

Asian stocks were subdued after an unsuccessful German bond sale raised alarm that Europe's ever-worsening sovereign debt crisis is starting to affect even the continent's economic powerhouse.

Spot gold eased 0.04 percent to $1,692.09 an ounce by 0242 GMT, having slipped on Wednesday on falling equities, weak Chinese factory data and a contracting euro zone economy. Bullion struck a record of around $1,920 in September.

"The safe haven bid for gold could come back. For the short-term however, gold prices are still tracking broad movements in equity and commodity markets," said Ong Yi Ling, an analyst at Phillip Futures in Singapore.

"It is not immune to losses in external markets. In the 2008 financial crisis, gold dropped about 34 percent from its peak before prices bottomed. I am looking for support at the $1,600 level, and I think resistance is at about $1,780 to $1,800."

U.S. gold December futures dropped $1.8 an ounce to $1,694.1 an ounce ahead of Thursday's Thanksgiving holiday.

Gold rallied to a record in September on worries the debt crisis in Europe would spread, but gains have been trimmed by recent a sell-off in equities, which forced investors to raise cash to meet margin calls, and also by a rising dollar.

The euro wallowed at seven-week lows against the U.S. currency after poor demand for German government bonds indicated that investors viewed investing in the euro zone as being too risky.

Debt problems plaguing Europe and the United States have pressured markets, knocking the S&P 500 down more than 7 percent over the last six sessions. World stocks hit their lowest in six weeks on Wednesday.

The physical sector saw some bargain hunting but overall trading was muted at jewellers waited for more decline in prices.

"There are bargain hunters at the lower end. I've seen a lot of buyers when prices first dropped to $1,660, but I don't know where they are now," said a dealer in Hong Kong.

"In general, people don't want to sell their gold bars now because we don't know if recession is coming or not."

In other markets, copper edged higher although a gloomy outlook for the global economy restrained gains, while U.S. crude futures eased below $96 a barrel.

Precious metals prices 0242 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1692.09 -0.70 -0.04 19.21 Spot Silver 31.68 0.01 +0.03 2.66 Spot Platinum 1541.24 -0.26 -0.02 -12.80 Spot Palladium 585.00 4.51 +0.78 -26.83 TOCOM Gold 4190.00 23.00 +0.55 12.36 37831 TOCOM Platinum 3839.00 -25.00 -0.65 -18.25 6838 TOCOM Silver 77.50 1.10 +1.44 -4.32 315 TOCOM Palladium 1456.00 -4.00 -0.27 -30.57 194 COMEX GOLD DEC1 1693.60 -2.30 -0.14 19.15 4614 COMEX SILVER DEC1 31.68 -0.20 -0.64 2.39 1893 Euro/Dollar 1.3376 Dollar/Yen 77.00 TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce. COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Editing by Himani Sarkar)