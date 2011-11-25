* Spot gold neutral in $1,676-$1,710 range

* Coming Up: French consumer confidence Nov; 0745 GMT (Updates prices, adds quotes)

By Lewa Pardomuan

SINGAPORE, Nov 25 Gold was barely changed at below $1,700 an ounce on Friday, heading for its second straight weekly fall, as the euro extended losses on growing fears the two-year-old debt crisis in Europe would drag on and eventually trigger a credit crunch.

Instead of rising in times of uncertainty, gold safe-haven appeal was robbed by declines in equities, which prompted investors to cash in to cover losses caused by the crisis in Europe. A firm U.S. dollar also capped gains.

"It's really draining the liquidity and it triggers, let's say, economic crisis, a stronger dollar overall. It will be tough. Technically, it doesn't look that great," said Dominic Schnider, an analyst at UBS Wealth Management.

"In such an environment, for gold to really see firm price advances is quite challenging," said Schnider, adding that a positive outcome to the problems in Europe could be supportive for gold.

Spot gold slipped 0.01 percent to $1,694.19 an ounce by 0324 GMT, down from a lifetime high around $1,920 struck in September, with physical buying from jewellers also drying up.

U.S. gold for December contract hardly changed at $1,695.3 ounce.

Asian shares slipped on Friday as European officials failed to soothe investor fears that the euro zone's debt crisis could trigger a credit crunch if funding costs run out of control.

France and Germany agreed to stop bickering openly over whether the European Central Bank should do more to rescue the euro zone from a deepening sovereign debt crisis, while expressing their backing for Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti in his task of overcoming the country's massive debt burden.

The euro hit a seven-week low, carrying over its weakness triggered after German Chancellor Angela Merkel said the previous day she still does not think common euro zone bonds are necessary.

Physical gold buyers in Asia waited for prices to slip further, with Thanksgiving holiday in the United States also affecting liquidity.

"We've seen some buying at below $1,690 but it's a still thin market today," said a dealer in Hong Kong.

In top gold consumer India, the wedding season which is traditionally a moment for splurging on gold has yet to boost demand, with local futures prices still hovering near all-time highs due to a weak rupee.

India's gold demand, which recorded a fall of 20 percent in the September quarter, could rise in the last quarter and surpass the 1,000 tonnes demand mark in 2011, according to the World Gold Council figures.

Precious metals prices 0324 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1694.19 -0.16 -0.01 19.36 Spot Silver 31.76 -0.01 -0.03 2.92 Spot Platinum 1542.50 6.77 +0.44 -12.73 Spot Palladium 578.97 4.32 +0.75 -27.58 TOCOM Gold 4213.00 15.00 +0.36 12.98 18091 TOCOM Platinum 3855.00 13.00 +0.34 -17.91 3870 TOCOM Silver 78.20 0.20 +0.26 -3.46 101 TOCOM Palladium 1460.00 2.00 +0.14 -30.38 99 COMEX GOLD DEC1 1695.40 -0.50 -0.03 19.28 38508 COMEX SILVER DEC1 31.80 -0.09 -0.28 2.76 12801 Euro/Dollar 1.3318 Dollar/Yen 77.32 TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce. COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Editing by Himani Sarkar)