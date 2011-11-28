SINGAPORE, Nov 28 Gold jumped 1 percent on Monday as the euro rose on hopes Europe will take a bolder step to resolve a crippling debt crisis and after an Italian newspaper reported the International Monetary Fund was preparing an aid package for Italy.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold added $15.00 an ounce to $1,694.15 an ounce by 0044 GMT after hitting a session high at $1,696.29 an ounce -- its biggest daily gain in nearly a week. Gold was still below a lifetime high of around $1,920 in September.

* U.S. gold for September rose $11 an ounce to $$1,696.7 an ounce.

* Prime Minister Mario Monti faces a testing week seeking to shore up Italy's strained public finances, with an IMF mission expected in Rome and market pressure building to a point where outside help may be needed to stem a full-scale debt emergency.

* For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or

MARKET NEWS

* Asian shares rose Monday and the euro gained on expectations Europe will come up with some concrete steps this week towards activating a euro zone bail-out fund that is crucial to relieving funding stresses on the region's troubled economies.

* U.S. crude futures rose more than $1.50 per barrel in early Asian trade on Monday on optimism about the euro zone debt after Germany and France explored radical methods of securing deeper and more rapid fiscal integration among the bloc.

DATA/EVENTS

0500 U.S. Build permits R chg mm Oct

0900 EZ Money-M3 3m moving av Oct 2011

1500 U.S. New home sales chg mm Oct

1500 U.S. New home sales-units mm Oct

2030 U.S. CFTC commitment of traders data

PRICES

Precious metals prices 0044 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1694.15 15.00 +0.89 19.35 Spot Silver 31.60 0.57 +1.84 2.40 Spot Platinum 1539.00 14.29 +0.94 -12.93 Spot Palladium 575.75 13.50 +2.40 -27.99 TOCOM Gold 4231.00 36.00 +0.86 13.46 26346 TOCOM Platinum 3866.00 31.00 +0.81 -17.67 5062 TOCOM Silver 78.00 0.60 +0.78 -3.70 162 TOCOM Palladium 1444.00 3.00 +0.21 -31.14 150 COMEX GOLD DEC1 1695.60 9.90 +0.59 19.29 4724 COMEX SILVER DEC1 31.63 0.61 +1.97 2.21 3026 Euro/Dollar 1.3289 Dollar/Yen 77.63 TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce. COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; editing by Miral Fahmy)