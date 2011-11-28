* Spot gold may end rebound at $1,716-technicals
By Lewa Pardomuan
SINGAPORE, Nov 28 Gold gained more than 1
percent to above $1,700 an ounce on Monday as the euro rose on
hopes Europe will take a bolder step to resolve a crippling debt
crisis, while a recovery in equities also prompted buying from
investors.
Mood was lifted by a report in Italian newspaper La Stampa
suggesting the International Monetary Fund was preparing a
rescue plan worth up to 600 billion euros for Italy, more than
the IMF can currently provide on its own.
A source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters that
contacts between the IMF and Rome had intensified but added it
was unclear what form of support could be offered if a market
selloff on Monday forced immediate action.
Official sources in Rome said they were unaware of any
request for assistance from Italy.
Spot gold added $25.60 an ounce to $1,704.75 an ounce
by 0259 GMT -- its biggest daily gain in more than 2 weeks. Gold
was still below a lifetime high of around $1,920 touched in
September.
"For now, we are seeing a bounce in financial markets after
the record retail sales this Black Friday weekend.
Bargain-hunters are back to push prices higher with a little bit
of optimism," said Ong Yi Ling, an analyst at Phillip Futures in
Singapore.
"However, for this rally to be sustainable, we need a
long-term resolution of Europe's problems. Investors will be
focusing on the meeting of euro zone finance ministers on
Tuesday for more operational details of the bailout fund."
Euro zone finance ministers will meet on Tuesday, with
detailed operational rules for the region's bailout fund -- the
European Financial Stability Facility -- ready for approval. The
approval would pave the way for the 440 billion euro facility to
draw cash from investors.
U.S. gold futures rose $22 an ounce to $1,707.7 an
ounce.
Other precious metals tracked gold higher, with silver
rising more than 2 percent, palladium up more than
3 percent and platinum gaining nearly 2 percent.
Gold tumbled to its weakest in nearly a month last week
after declines in equities blamed on the debt crisis in Europe
prompted investors to cash in on bullion to cover losses.
But a recovery in equities helped restore gold's appeal,
while strong retail sales in the United States over the
Thanksgiving sale season offered investors some respite.
U.S. retails racked up a record $52.4 billion in sales over
Thanksgiving weekend, a 16.4 percent jump from a year earlier,
as early hours and attractive promotions brought out more
shoppers, an industry trade group said on Sunday.
Asian shares rose Monday and the euro gained on
expectations Europe will come up with some concrete steps this
week towards activating a euro zone bail-out fund crucial to
relieving funding stresses on the region's troubled economies.
"Some investors are back in the market, although they are
not buying substantial amount," said a physical dealer in Hong
Kong. "I guess the purchase is more or less related to
currencies because the euro is quite strong right now."
Also underpinning investor sentiment was news that central
banks bought nearly 26 tonnes of gold in October, boosted by a
nearly 20-tonne purchase by Russia as well as buying from
Mexico, Belarus and Colombia, data from the IMF showed.
Precious metals prices 0259 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1704.75 25.60 +1.52 20.10
Spot Silver 31.66 0.63 +2.03 2.59
Spot Platinum 1551.74 27.03 +1.77 -12.21
Spot Palladium 577.25 15.00 +2.67 -27.80
TOCOM Gold 4257.00 62.00 +1.48 14.16 44642
TOCOM Platinum 3894.00 59.00 +1.54 -17.08 8005
TOCOM Silver 78.30 0.90 +1.16 -3.33 319
TOCOM Palladium 1455.00 14.00 +0.97 -30.62 293
COMEX GOLD DEC1 1706.70 21.00 +1.25 20.07 14315
COMEX SILVER DEC1 31.69 0.67 +2.16 2.41 4494
Euro/Dollar 1.3321
Dollar/Yen 77.62
TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce.
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
