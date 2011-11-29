SINGAPORE, Nov 29 Spot gold held steady above $1,700 per ounce on Tuesday, supported by hopes that European policymakers will take decisive moves to tackle the euro zone debt crisis ahead of a finance ministers' meeting later in the day.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold edged down 0.1 percent to $1,708.29 an ounce by 0027 GMT, after staging its biggest one-day rally in three weeks on Monday with a nearly 2 percent climb.

* U.S. gold was little changed at $1,709.30.

* Finance ministers of the euro zone will meet on Tuesday and are expected to approve details of leveraging the European Financial Stability Facility rescue fund to help prevent contagion in bond markets, and release a vital aid lifeline for Greece.

* Germany and France stepped up a drive on Monday for coercive powers to reject euro zone members' budgets that breach EU rules, and the United States kept up the drumbeat of demands from the rest of the world for decisive action.

* Managed money, including hedge funds and other speculators, trimmed its net long position in gold futures and options during the week ended Nov. 22, as the price of bullion lost almost 5 percent to below $1,700 an ounce.

MARKET NEWS

* U.S. stocks rebounded from seven days of losses on Monday as investors used the latest effort from European leaders to resolve the region's debt crisis as an opportunity to cover short positions.

* The euro and commodity currencies looked set to consolidate overnight gains in Asia on Tuesday, having been boosted by hopes that European officials will finally make some progress in tackling their debt crisis this week.

DATA/EVENTS 1000 EZ Business climate Nov 2011 1000 EZ Economic sentiment Nov 2011 1245 U.S. ICSC chain stores yy Weekly 1400 U.S. CaseShiller 20 mm nsa Sep 1400 U.S. CaseShiller 20 yy Sep 1500 U.S. Consumer confidence Nov

PRICES

Precious metals prices 0027 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1708.29 -2.30 -0.13 20.35 Spot Silver 31.89 -0.18 -0.56 3.34 Spot Platinum 1536.24 -3.00 -0.19 -13.08 Spot Palladium 578.47 5.74 +1.00 -27.65 TOCOM Gold 4293.00 33.00 +0.77 15.12 25803 TOCOM Platinum 3884.00 -10.00 -0.26 -17.29 4595 TOCOM Silver 79.50 1.00 +1.27 -1.85 177 TOCOM Palladium 1467.00 12.00 +0.82 -30.04 132 COMEX GOLD DEC1 1709.30 -1.50 -0.09 20.25 513 COMEX SILVER DEC1 31.90 -0.26 -0.81 3.10 350 Euro/Dollar 1.3288 Dollar/Yen 78.13 TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce. COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Himani Sarkar)