SINGAPORE, Nov 29 Spot gold held steady
above $1,700 per ounce on Tuesday, supported by hopes that
European policymakers will take decisive moves to tackle the
euro zone debt crisis ahead of a finance ministers' meeting
later in the day.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold edged down 0.1 percent to $1,708.29 an
ounce by 0027 GMT, after staging its biggest one-day rally in
three weeks on Monday with a nearly 2 percent climb.
* U.S. gold was little changed at $1,709.30.
* Finance ministers of the euro zone will meet on Tuesday
and are expected to approve details of leveraging the European
Financial Stability Facility rescue fund to help prevent
contagion in bond markets, and release a vital aid lifeline for
Greece.
* Germany and France stepped up a drive on Monday for
coercive powers to reject euro zone members' budgets that breach
EU rules, and the United States kept up the drumbeat of demands
from the rest of the world for decisive action.
* Managed money, including hedge funds and other
speculators, trimmed its net long position in gold futures and
options during the week ended Nov. 22, as the price of bullion
lost almost 5 percent to below $1,700 an ounce.
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or
MARKET NEWS
* U.S. stocks rebounded from seven days of losses on Monday
as investors used the latest effort from European leaders to
resolve the region's debt crisis as an opportunity to cover
short positions.
* The euro and commodity currencies looked set to
consolidate overnight gains in Asia on Tuesday, having been
boosted by hopes that European officials will finally make some
progress in tackling their debt crisis this week.
DATA/EVENTS
1000 EZ Business climate Nov 2011
1000 EZ Economic sentiment Nov 2011
1245 U.S. ICSC chain stores yy Weekly
1400 U.S. CaseShiller 20 mm nsa Sep
1400 U.S. CaseShiller 20 yy Sep
1500 U.S. Consumer confidence Nov
PRICES
Precious metals prices 0027 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1708.29 -2.30 -0.13 20.35
Spot Silver 31.89 -0.18 -0.56 3.34
Spot Platinum 1536.24 -3.00 -0.19 -13.08
Spot Palladium 578.47 5.74 +1.00 -27.65
TOCOM Gold 4293.00 33.00 +0.77 15.12 25803
TOCOM Platinum 3884.00 -10.00 -0.26 -17.29 4595
TOCOM Silver 79.50 1.00 +1.27 -1.85 177
TOCOM Palladium 1467.00 12.00 +0.82 -30.04 132
COMEX GOLD DEC1 1709.30 -1.50 -0.09 20.25 513
COMEX SILVER DEC1 31.90 -0.26 -0.81 3.10 350
Euro/Dollar 1.3288
Dollar/Yen 78.13
TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce.
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Himani Sarkar)