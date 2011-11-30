SINGAPORE, Nov 30 Gold prices held steady on Wednesday, as investors continue to watch developments in Europe after euro zone finance ministers agreed on expanding the bloc's rescue fund and proposed to ask the IMF for help.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold rose as much as 0.6 percent to a more than one week high of $1,725 and breached above the 100-day moving average at $1,720.54, before easing to $1,718.89 an ounce by 0044 GMT.

* U.S. gold edged up 0.3 percent to $1,718.50 in thin volume.

* Euro zone ministers agreed on Tuesday to ramp up the firepower of their rescue fund but couldn't say by how much and raised the possibility of asking the International Monetary Fund for more help after Italy's borrowing costs hit a euro lifetime high of nearly 8 percent.

* A Reuters poll showed that economists expect the European Central Bank will cut interest rates next week and throw more funding lifelines to stressed banks toiling against the euro zone debt crisis.

* Americans shook off some of their concerns about the economy this month but a surprise fall in house prices in September underscored the weak foundations of the recovery.

MARKET NEWS

* The Dow and S&P 500 advanced for a second day on Tuesday as stronger-than-expected consumer confidence data and hopes for further progress on a solution to Europe's fiscal mess bolstered sentiment.

* The euro barely budged in Asia on Wednesday as the market gave a guarded reception to details on the euro zone's new lending facility and on proposals to expand funding for the IMF so it could lend to troubled members such as Italy.

PRICES Precious metals prices 0044 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1718.89 4.60 +0.27 21.10 Spot Silver 32.00 0.11 +0.34 3.69 Spot Platinum 1533.74 2.75 +0.18 -13.23 Spot Palladium 583.72 0.23 +0.04 -26.99 TOCOM Gold 4317.00 25.00 +0.58 15.77 28082 TOCOM Platinum 3874.00 -21.00 -0.54 -17.50 4626 TOCOM Silver 79.50 -0.40 -0.50 -1.85 227 TOCOM Palladium 1476.00 -5.00 -0.34 -29.61 71 COMEX GOLD DEC1 1718.50 5.10 +0.30 20.90 547 COMEX SILVER DEC1 32.03 0.18 +0.56 3.52 8 Euro/Dollar 1.3325 Dollar/Yen 78.07 TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce. COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months