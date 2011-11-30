* Physical buying muted as prices stand above $1,700
* Spot gold could rise to $1,743 - technicals
* Coming up: Euro zone Nov inflation; 1000 GMT
By Rujun Shen
SINGAPORE, Nov 30 Spot gold rose more than
half a percent in thin trade on Wednesday, on course for a third
consecutive session of gains, as investors continue to watch
euro zone nations struggle to contain the region's two-year-old
debt crisis.
European Central Bank governing council member Christian
Noyer said the situation in Europe has significantly worsened,
threatening global financial markets.
But the euro retained gains against the dollar made in the
previous session, underpinned by the agreement by euro zone's
finance ministers on Tuesday to ramp up the firepower of their
rescue fund, even though details were lacking.
"The dollar is slightly weaker compared to yesterday and
gold is getting ahead," said a Shanghai-based trader, "But there
is no clear direction in the market and people prefer to hold
cash under such circumstance."
A weaker dollar usually boosts commodities, as they become
cheaper for buyers holding other currencies.
Spot gold rose as much as 0.7 percent to a more than
one week high of $1,726 and breached above the 100-day moving
average at $1,720.59, before easing to $1,723.79 an ounce by
0250 GMT.
U.S. gold gained 0.6 percent to $1,723 in thin
volume.
Technical analysis suggested spot gold could rise to $1,743
during the day after it has cleared a resistance at $1,716, said
Reuters market analyst Wang Tao.
The prospect of easing monetary policy in Europe and other
key economies around the world also helped support the sentiment
in gold, as rising inflation down the road makes gold's appeal
as a good inflation hedge stronger.
A Reuters poll showed that economists expect the European
Central Bank will cut interest rates next week and throw more
funding lifelines to stressed banks toiling against the euro
zone debt crisis.
Trading on Asia's bullion market remained muted, as buyers
have retreated to the sidelines as prices rebounded above
$1,700.
Premium on gold bars in Hong Kong were steady in the range
of $1 to $1.50 an ounce above spot prices, dealers said.
"Gold is likely to be rangebound between $1,700 and $1,750
as what's happening in Europe remains the center of focus," said
Peter Fung, head of dealing at Wing Fung Precious Metals in Hong
Kong.
In India, the world's largest gold buyer, consumers have
been delaying purchases, even cashing in hoarded gold, as local
gold prices held near record highs as a result of a weak rupee.
Precious metals prices 0250 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1723.79 9.50 +0.55 21.44
Spot Silver 31.84 -0.05 -0.16 3.18
Spot Platinum 1538.49 7.50 +0.49 -12.96
Spot Palladium 583.05 -0.44 -0.08 -27.07
TOCOM Gold 4319.00 27.00 +0.63 15.82 36292
TOCOM Platinum 3876.00 -19.00 -0.49 -17.46 6495
TOCOM Silver 78.80 -1.10 -1.38 -2.72 348
TOCOM Palladium 1478.00 -3.00 -0.20 -29.52 131
COMEX GOLD DEC1 1723.00 9.60 +0.56 21.22 665
COMEX SILVER DEC1 31.90 0.05 +0.15 3.10 22
Euro/Dollar 1.3338
Dollar/Yen 77.90
TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce.
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
