* Physical buying muted as prices stand above $1,700

* Spot gold could rise to $1,743 - technicals

* Coming up: Euro zone Nov inflation; 1000 GMT (Adds details, comments; updates prices)

By Rujun Shen

SINGAPORE, Nov 30 Spot gold rose more than half a percent in thin trade on Wednesday, on course for a third consecutive session of gains, as investors continue to watch euro zone nations struggle to contain the region's two-year-old debt crisis.

European Central Bank governing council member Christian Noyer said the situation in Europe has significantly worsened, threatening global financial markets.

But the euro retained gains against the dollar made in the previous session, underpinned by the agreement by euro zone's finance ministers on Tuesday to ramp up the firepower of their rescue fund, even though details were lacking.

"The dollar is slightly weaker compared to yesterday and gold is getting ahead," said a Shanghai-based trader, "But there is no clear direction in the market and people prefer to hold cash under such circumstance."

A weaker dollar usually boosts commodities, as they become cheaper for buyers holding other currencies.

Spot gold rose as much as 0.7 percent to a more than one week high of $1,726 and breached above the 100-day moving average at $1,720.59, before easing to $1,723.79 an ounce by 0250 GMT.

U.S. gold gained 0.6 percent to $1,723 in thin volume.

Technical analysis suggested spot gold could rise to $1,743 during the day after it has cleared a resistance at $1,716, said Reuters market analyst Wang Tao.

The prospect of easing monetary policy in Europe and other key economies around the world also helped support the sentiment in gold, as rising inflation down the road makes gold's appeal as a good inflation hedge stronger.

A Reuters poll showed that economists expect the European Central Bank will cut interest rates next week and throw more funding lifelines to stressed banks toiling against the euro zone debt crisis.

Trading on Asia's bullion market remained muted, as buyers have retreated to the sidelines as prices rebounded above $1,700.

Premium on gold bars in Hong Kong were steady in the range of $1 to $1.50 an ounce above spot prices, dealers said.

"Gold is likely to be rangebound between $1,700 and $1,750 as what's happening in Europe remains the center of focus," said Peter Fung, head of dealing at Wing Fung Precious Metals in Hong Kong.

In India, the world's largest gold buyer, consumers have been delaying purchases, even cashing in hoarded gold, as local gold prices held near record highs as a result of a weak rupee.

Precious metals prices 0250 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1723.79 9.50 +0.55 21.44 Spot Silver 31.84 -0.05 -0.16 3.18 Spot Platinum 1538.49 7.50 +0.49 -12.96 Spot Palladium 583.05 -0.44 -0.08 -27.07 TOCOM Gold 4319.00 27.00 +0.63 15.82 36292 TOCOM Platinum 3876.00 -19.00 -0.49 -17.46 6495 TOCOM Silver 78.80 -1.10 -1.38 -2.72 348 TOCOM Palladium 1478.00 -3.00 -0.20 -29.52 131 COMEX GOLD DEC1 1723.00 9.60 +0.56 21.22 665 COMEX SILVER DEC1 31.90 0.05 +0.15 3.10 22 Euro/Dollar 1.3338 Dollar/Yen 77.90 TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce. COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Editing by Himani Sarkar)