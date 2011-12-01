SINGAPORE, Dec 1 Spot gold prices traded
steady on Thursday, retaining their 1.7 percent gain in the
previous session, as joint action by the world's major central
banks to boost dollar liquidity spurred rallies in commodities
and equities.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold edged up 0.1 percent to $1,748.46 an
ounce by 0022 GMT, after finishing November with a 1.9-percent
rise, the seventh month of gain so far this year.
* The U.S. Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank and
the central banks of Japan, Britain, Canada and Switzerland
joined force to provide cheap dollar funding to European banks
facing a credit crunch.
* U.S. gold also inched up 0.1 percent to $1,748,
building on a rally of nearly 2 percent on Wednesday.
* China's central bank cut reserve requirements for
commercial lenders on Wednesday for the first time in three
years, seen as a policy shift to ease credit strains and shore
up an economy running at its weakest pace since 2009.
* Platinum group metals also moved higher, encouraged by
rallies in prices of industrial metals. Spot palladium
gained 1.5 percent to $615.25, but eased from a two-week
high of $622.50 hit in the previous session. Spot platinum
rose nearly 1 percent to $1,567.50.
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or
MARKET NEWS
* U.S. stocks surged on Wednesday, and Asian shares rose on
Thursday, after major central banks agreed to make cheaper
dollar loans for struggling European banks to prevent the
euro-zone debt woes from turning into a full-blown credit
crisis.
* The euro and commodity currencies stayed sharply higher in
Asia on Thursday while the dollar languished after major central
banks took steps to ease a credit squeeze stemming from the euro
zone debt crisis.
DATA/EVENTS
0100 China NBS Manufacturing PMI Nov
0230 China HSBC Manufacturing PMI Nov
0500 India HSBC Markit Mfg PMI Nov
0843 Italy Markit/ADACI Mfg PMI Nov
0853 Germany Markit/BME Mfg PMI Nov
0858 EZ Markit Mfg PMI Nov
1330 U.S. Jobless claims Weekly
1500 U.S. ISM Mfg index Monthly
2350 Japan Business capex (MOF) yy Jul
Russia HSBC Mfg PMI Nov
PRICES
Precious metals prices 0022 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1748.46 2.32 +0.13 23.18
Spot Silver 32.74 -0.07 -0.21 6.09
Spot Platinum 1567.50 15.30 +0.99 -11.32
Spot Palladium 615.25 9.17 +1.51 -23.05
TOCOM Gold 4367.00 57.00 +1.32 17.11 40954
TOCOM Platinum 3936.00 98.00 +2.55 -16.18 7093
TOCOM Silver 81.00 2.00 +2.53 0.00 295
TOCOM Palladium 1545.00 85.00 +5.82 -26.32 197
COMEX GOLD DEC1 1748.00 2.50 +0.14 22.98 65
COMEX SILVER DEC1 32.74 0.00 +0.01 5.80 9
Euro/Dollar 1.3445
Dollar/Yen 77.63
TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce.
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Rujun Shen; editing by Miral Fahmy)