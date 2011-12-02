SINGAPORE, Dec 2 Spot gold traded flat on
Friday, after the euphoria around a coordinated effort to inject
liquidity by central banks faded, as investors await a key U.S.
employment report for more clues on the health of the world's
biggest economy.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was little changed at $1,743.19 an ounce
by 0015 GMT, set to rise 3.8 percent from a week earlier, its
biggest weekly gain in a month.
* U.S. gold edged up 0.4 percent to $1,747.40.
* A day after joint action by the world's major central
banks to boost dollar liquidity in the markets, the new head of
the European Central Bank signalled that it stood ready to act
more aggressively to fight the debt crisis if policymakers agree
next week on much tighter budget controls in the euro zone.
* Manufacturing activity contracted in the euro zone and
much of Asia in November, pointing to a global slowdown even as
growth in the United States appears to be shifting into higher
gear.
* The U.S. nonfarm payrolls data, due at 1330 GMT, is
expected to show that employers probably stepped up hiring in
November, which could add to expectations of stronger economic
growth in the fourth quarter.
* South Korea's central bank said on Friday it bought 15
tonnes of gold in November to diversify its foreign reserves,
following purchases of 25 tonnes earlier this year and boosting
its gold holdings to 54.4 tonnes.
* Norilsk Nickel expects autocatalyst metal
palladium to be in a deficit in 2012 due to sharply lower
Russian supplies, the world's biggest palladium producer's
marketing chief said on Thursday.
* Spot palladium gained 0.4 percent to $627.97, on
course for its biggest weekly gain in a year with a nearly 12
percent rise.
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or
MARKET NEWS
* U.S. stocks treaded water on Thursday after the previous
day's massive gains, but traders worried that recent strong data
could set the market up for a sell-off should Friday's jobs
report fall short of hopes.
* The euro and commodity currencies struggled to make much
headway in Asia on Friday, continuing to consolidate hefty gains
made earlier in the week as investors retreated to the sidelines
ahead of the closely watched U.S. non-farm payrolls
report.
DATA/EVENTS
1100 Brazil Industrial output yy Oct 2011
1330 U.S. Non-farm payrolls Monthly
2030 U.S. CFTC trader commitment weekly
PRICES
Precious metals prices 0015 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1743.19 -0.55 -0.03 22.81
Spot Silver 32.78 0.06 +0.18 6.22
Spot Platinum 1557.49 2.24 +0.14 -11.88
Spot Palladium 627.97 2.67 +0.43 -21.45
TOCOM Gold 4363.00 1.00 +0.02 17.00 22136
TOCOM Platinum 3918.00 16.00 +0.41 -16.57 3635
TOCOM Silver 81.30 0.20 +0.25 0.37 202
TOCOM Palladium 1579.00 44.00 +2.87 -24.70 174
COMEX GOLD FEB2 1747.40 7.60 +0.44 22.94 508
COMEX SILVER MAR2 32.87 0.11 +0.34 6.24 118
Euro/Dollar 1.3462
Dollar/Yen 77.76
TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce.
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Himani Sarkar)