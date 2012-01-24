SINGAPORE, Jan 24 Gold held steady on
Tuesday as gains on Tokyo futures helped the metal defy pressure
from a weak euro after Eurpean finance minsters rejected an
offer by Greece's private creditors to help restructure the
country's debts.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold hardly moved at $1,676.79 an ounce by
0026 GMT, having risen to $1,681.16 on Monday, its strongest
since December 12 on technical buying.
* The most active gold contract on the Tokyo Commodity
Exchange, December, rose as high as 4,167 yen a gram,
its biggest gain since mid-December.
* Central bank gold purchases are expected to have hit
another record in 2011, while demand for gold-backed
exchange-traded products fell to less than half of that seen in
2010 last year, according to a report from the World Gold
Council on Monday.
* Holdings of the largest gold-backed exchange-traded-fund
(ETF), New York's SPDR Gold Trust, slipped about 0.41
percent on Monday from Friday, while that of the largest
silver-backed ETF, New York's iShares Silver Trust
remained unchanged in the same period.
* Euro zone finance ministers have rejected an offer made by
private bondholders to help restructure Greece's debts, euro
zone officials said on Monday, sending negotiators back to the
drawing board and raising the threat of default.
* The U.S. Federal Reserve could take the historic step this
week of announcing an explicit target for inflation, a move that
would fulfill a multi-year quest of the central bank's chairman,
Ben Bernanke.
* U.S. gold barely changed at $1,678.2 an ounce.
MARKET NEWS
* The euro retreated from a three-week peak against the
dollar in Asia on Tuesday and looked vulnerable to extending its
pullback after talks to reduce Greece's debt burden suffered a
setback.
* Japan's Nikkei average edged up on Tuesday with investors
remaining hopeful that a Greek debt deal can still be reached
even after European finance ministers rejected an offer by
Greece's private creditors.
(GMT) DATA/EVENTS
0700 - EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council
0758 - FRENCH FLASH PMIS FOR JANUARY
0828 - GERMAN FLASH PMIS FOR JANUARY
0858 - EURO ZONE FLASH PMIS FOR JANUARY
1000 - EURO ZONE INDUSTRIAL NEW ORDERS FOR NOVEMBER
N/A - FOMC'S FIRST DAY OF 2-DAY MEETING
1245 - ICSC/GOLDMAN SACHS WEEKLY U.S. CHAIN STORE SALES
1355 - REDBOOK WEEKLY U.S. RETAIL SALES
1500 - RICHMOND FED MANUFACTURING, SERVICES INDEXES, JANUARY
PRICES
Precious metals prices 0026 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1676.79 -0.01 -0.00 7.23
Spot Silver 32.38 0.06 +0.19 16.94
Spot Platinum 1556.99 -2.00 -0.13 11.77
Spot Palladium 683.50 -1.50 -0.22 4.75
COMEX GOLD FEB2 1677.30 -1.00 -0.06 7.05 1277
COMEX SILVER MAR2 32.40 0.13 +0.39 16.05 223
Euro/Dollar 1.3019
Dollar/Yen 76.96
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; editing by Miral Fahmy)