By Lewa Pardomuan
SINGAPORE, Jan 24 Gold hardly moved on
Tuesday as firm Tokyo futures and a pick up in demand in India
helped it defy pressure from a euro that was weakened after
European finance ministers rejected an offer by Greece's private
creditors to help restructure its debts.
Investors are closely watching the outcome of a two-day
Federal Reserve meeting which ends on Wednesday for any signs
that interest rates will stay lower for longer, as that could
put some pressure on the U.S. dollar.
Gold barely changed at $1,676.19 an ounce by 0238
GMT, having risen to $1,681.16 on Monday, its strongest since
Dec 12, on technical buying. Gold hit a record around $1,920 an
ounce last September.
Any signs of further easing initiatives in the United States
could provide support for gold prices, said Natalie Robertson,
an analyst at ANZ.
"That's something to look forward to. We have been seeing
some buying from India, actually quite firm buying from India in
the last few days because of the wedding season there."
The wedding season in top consumer India started last week
and lasts through April, pausing for a few weeks deemed
inauspicious for nuptials. Gold jewellery is a popular gift at
marriages and festivals in India.
"Despite India's import duties increasing as well as prices
trending a little bit higher in the last few days, we are still
seeing some firm orders from India," said Robertson.
The most active gold contract on the Tokyo Commodity
Exchange, December, rose as high as 4,167 yen a gram,
its biggest gain since mid-December. The gains offered support
to cash gold despite slow trading during the Lunar New Year
break.
"The general public are buying gold. Sentiment is still
bullish," said a dealer in Tokyo, referring to purchases from
private investors in Japan.
Central bank gold purchases are expected to have hit another
record in 2011, while demand for gold-backed exchange-traded
products fell to less than half of that seen in 2010 last year,
according to a report from the World Gold Council on Monday.
The euro retreated from a three-week peak against the dollar
on Tuesday and looked vulnerable to extending its pullback after
talks to reduce Greece's debt burden suffered a setback.
Euro zone finance ministers on Monday rejected as
insufficient an offer made by private bondholders to help
restructure Greece's debts, sending negotiators back to the
drawing board and raising the threat of Greek default.
Some investors are waiting for the outcome of the U.S.
Federal Reserve policy meeting, which starts later on Tuesday.
While no policy change is expected, the Fed will likely show
that its policymakers expect to start hiking interest rates
again only in the first half of 2014, more than five years after
chopping them to near zero, a Reuters poll of leading Wall
Street economists showed.
In other markets, the Nikkei hit its highest level in nearly
three months on Tuesday on hopes that a Greek debt deal will
still be reached, while U.S. crude futures extended gains on
concerns over supply.
Holdings of the largest gold-backed exchange-traded-fund
(ETF), New York's SPDR Gold Trust, slipped about 0.41
percent on Monday from Friday, while that of the largest
silver-backed ETF, New York's iShares Silver Trust
remained unchanged in the same period.
Precious metals prices 0238 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1676.19 -0.61 -0.04 7.19
Spot Silver 32.36 0.04 +0.12 16.87
Spot Platinum 1553.74 -5.25 -0.34 11.54
Spot Palladium 684.50 -0.50 -0.07 4.90
COMEX GOLD FEB2 1676.60 -1.70 -0.10 7.01 2962
COMEX SILVER MAR2 32.38 0.10 +0.33 15.98 445
Euro/Dollar 1.3004
Dollar/Yen 76.99
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
