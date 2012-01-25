SINGAPORE, Jan 25 Gold steadied on Wednesday after tracking the euro lower in the previous session, but prices were likely to be stuck in a range as investors awaited the outcome of the Federal Reserve's policy meeting, which could weigh on the dollar.

* Spot gold had hardly moved, at $1,665.59 an ounce by 0022 GMT, having fallen on Tuesday as the euro paused from its recent rallies after European talks to restructure Greek debt faltered. Gold hit a 6-week high at $1,681.16 on Monday.

* U.S. gold added $1.4 an ounce to $1,665.9 an ounce.

* While no policy change is expected, the Fed will probably show that its policymakers do not expect to start hiking interest rates again until the first half of 2014, more than five years after chopping them to near zero.

* Europe's debt crisis could tip the world economy into recession and a bigger firewall is urgently needed to keep the damage from spreading, the International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday.

* The euro fared reasonably well against the dollar on Wednesday after EU data showing a surprising strength in manufacturing and services this month held out hope the euro zone may escape recession.

* Japan's Nikkei average opened at a fresh three-month high on Wednesday after earnings from technology giant Apple blew past expectations, countering market concerns about setbacks in Greece's debt talks.

DATA/EVENTS

0730 India M3 Money Supply

0900 Germany Ifo business climate Jan 2012

0900 Germany Ifo current conditions Jan 2012

0900 Germany Ifo expectations Jan 2012

1500 U.S. Monthly home price index Nov

1500 U.S. Pending home sales index Dec

1530 U.S. EIA petroleum stocks Weekly

1730 U.S. FOMC rate decision Dec

2000 N.Zealand Cen Bank Interest Rate

2300 S.Korea GDP growth yy Advance Oct 2011

2330 Japan CPI, core nationwide yy Dec 2011

PRICES

Precious metals prices 0022 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1665.59 -0.01 -0.00 6.51 Spot Silver 32.12 0.11 +0.34 16.00 Spot Platinum 1542.49 -2.25 -0.15 10.73 Spot Palladium 679.00 2.00 +0.30 4.06 COMEX GOLD FEB2 1666.00 1.50 +0.09 6.33 823 COMEX SILVER MAR2 32.13 0.16 +0.48 15.10 472 Euro/Dollar 1.3037 Dollar/Yen 77.74 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan;Editing by Clarence Fernandez)