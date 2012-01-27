* Gold due for a correction-technicals
SINGAPORE, Jan 27 Gold fell from a 7-week
high on Friday as speculators booked profits ahead of U.S. GDP
data, but prices were heading for a fourth week of gains with
the Federal Reserve's pledge to keep interest rates near zero
for some time supporting sentiment.
Although gold investors were relieved by the Fed's move to
keep rates historically low, they will now turn their attention
again to the outcome of the Greek debt crisis, with U.S. funds
still cautious about lending to banks in the troubled euro zone.
A Reuters poll showed gold's record-breaking rally of the
last decade is set to extend into this year and the next as
monetary policy stays loose and central banks build reserves.
Gold hit a high around $1,723 an ounce before
slipping to $1,717.40 by 0258 GMT, down $2.64. Gold rallied to
$1,729.76 on Thursday, its strongest since early December, but
was still well below a record around $1,920 hit last September.
Prices were on track for a more than 3 percent rise this
week.
"Some of the key data that market participants could be
focusing on will be the first reading of the Q4 U.S. GDP. I
think a positive reading in general will be good for risk assets
and gold as well," said Ong Yi Ling, an analyst at Phillip
Futures in Singapore.
"I am actually looking for the next resistance level at
about the $1,800 level," said Ong, adding that gold was prone to
profit taking after recent gains.
U.S. gold fell $8.0 an ounce to $1,718.7 an ounce.
The United States will release gross domestic product data
for the fourth quarter later on Friday, and a 3 percent bounce
as forecast could bolster risk-positive sentiment.
The euro held onto most recent hefty gains against the
dollar on Friday, after hitting a five-week high, as the Fed's
latest move on interest rates encouraged carry trades funded in
dollars.
Investors' attention will again shift to Greece as debt
talks with private creditors resume on Friday. Any resolution to
avoid a messy default could see the euro break higher.
Greece and its private creditors made progress on Thursday
in talks on restructuring its debt, both sides said, and they
will continue negotiating on Friday with the aim of sealing an
agreement within a few days.
Gold, typically a safe-haven asset, has been tracking the
fortunes of the euro and stocks, with speculators selling the
metal for cash to cover losses in other markets, especially
during this period of uncertainty in Europe.
"There's some selling from Thailand, and also Indonesia.
But I've told customers that it's better not to sell now because
the market may still go up again," said a physical dealer in
Singapore.
"Maybe it's better to wait until Monday when the Chinese
market reopens and see whether they will buy some more gold or
they will take profits."
In equities, Japan's shares held steady on Friday, halting
recent rally, as disappointing corporate earnings from NEC Corp
and Nintendo Co Ltd countered signals of improving U.S. economic
growth.
