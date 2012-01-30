SINGAPORE, Jan 30 Gold ticked lower on
Monday after earlier rising to its highest in more than seven
weeks as investors awaited the outcome of Greece's debt deal
talks, but sentiment was supported by a firmer euro and
lower-than-expected U.S. growth data.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold hit a high of $1,739 an ounce, its
strongest since Dec. 8, and was at $1,734.65 an ounce by 0022
GMT, down $2.55.
* The world's biggest hedge fund, Bridgewater Associates,
was bullish on bullion as a hedge against inflation as
governments print more money to reduce debt.
* EU leaders will sign off on a permanent rescue fund for
the euro zone at a summit on Monday and are expected to agree on
a balanced budget rule in national legislation, with unresolved
problems in Greece casting a shadow on the discussions.
* The U.S economy grew at its fastest pace in 1-1/2 years in
the fourth quarter. But it fell short of economists' forecast,
fueling worries about U.S. growth in 2012 and bets that the
Federal Reserve would need to provide more help.
* U.S. gold rose 0.17 percent to $1,735.20 an ounce.
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or
MARKET NEWS
* The euro hovered at six-week highs against the dollar on
Monday, but faced a subdued session in Asia as investors awaited
confirmation that Greece has secured a long-awaited debt deal
that will help it avert a messy default.
* Japan's Nikkei share average slipped in early trade on
Monday, weighed down by disappointing corporate earnings
results, while U.S. fourth-quarter economic growth was weaker
than expected though it grew at its fastest pace in 1-1/2 years.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
1000 EZ Business climate Jan 2012
1000 EZ Economic sentiment Jan 2012
1330 U.S. Personal income mm Dec
2300 S.Korea Industrial output yy Pre Dec
PRICES
Precious metals prices 0022 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1734.65 -2.55 -0.15 10.93
Spot Silver 33.82 -0.12 -0.35 22.14
Spot Platinum 1617.00 1.70 +0.11 16.08
Spot Palladium 687.97 2.37 +0.35 5.44
COMEX GOLD FEB2 1735.20 3.00 +0.17 10.75 924
COMEX SILVER MAR2 33.83 0.04 +0.10 21.17 653
Euro/Dollar 1.3198
Dollar/Yen 76.75
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Himani Sarkar)