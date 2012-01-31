SINGAPORE, Jan 31 Gold steadied on Tuesday, after falling in the previous session on a weaker euro, while prices were on track for their biggest monthly increase since August.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold added $1.05 an ounce to $1,729.69 an ounce by 0030 GMT, having hit an intraday low around $1,716 on Monday. Gold struck a record at $1,920.30 last September.

* Prices were headed for a more than 10 percent rise this month, highest since a 12 percent gain in August 2011.

* Gold rose about 5 percent last week, its fourth consecutive weekly gain, after the U.S. Federal Reserve said it was unlikely to raise interest rates from near zero until at least late 2014, which could put pressure on the dollar.

* Chancellor Angela Merkel cemented her political ascendancy in Europe on Monday when 25 out of 27 EU states agreed to a German-inspired pact for stricter budget discipline, even as they struggled to rekindle growth from the ashes of austerity.

But differences over the limits of austerity, and Greece's unfinished debt restructuring negotiations, hampered efforts to convey a more optimistic message that Europe is getting on top of its debt crisis.

* U.S. February gold was steady at $1,731.50 an ounce.

MARKET NEWS

* The dollar floundered around three-month lows versus the yen in Asia on Tuesday and was near enough to record depths to make markets wary of intervention, while the euro nursed losses as Greece's debt swap deal proved elusive.

* Japan's Nikkei share average dipped in early trade on Tuesday, down for the fourth straight session, as Canon Inc and Fujiflim Holdings fell after their earnings results, though Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group gained.

* U.S. crude oil rose above $99 a barrel on Tuesday on concerns over supply disruptions in South Sudan and OPEC member Iran.

DATA/EVENTS

0500 Japan Construction orders yy Dec 2011

0700 Germany Retail sales yy real Dec 2011

1100 Brazil Industrial output yy Dec 2011

1245 U.S. ICSC chain stores yy Weekly

1445 U.S. Chicago PMI Jan

1500 U.S. Consumer confidence Jan <USCONC=EC

PRICES Precious metals prices 0030 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1729.69 1.05 +0.06 10.61 Spot Silver 33.46 0.00 +0.00 20.84 Spot Platinum 1614.00 4.76 +0.30 15.87 Spot Palladium 686.72 3.02 +0.44 5.24 COMEX GOLD FEB2 1730.20 -0.80 -0.05 10.43 179 COMEX SILVER MAR2 33.47 -0.06 -0.18 19.88 415 Euro/Dollar 1.3142 Dollar/Yen 76.37 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Himani Sarkar)