SINGAPORE, Feb 1 Gold was steady on
Wednesday, after posting its biggest monthly gain since August
with an 11-percent rise in the first month of 2012, as concerns
over global economic growth lingered, while investors eyed
manufacturing surveys for further trading cues.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold edged down 0.1 percent to $1,735.19 an
ounce by 0035 GMT, off a nearly two-month high of $1,747.39 hit
in the previous session.
* U.S. gold inched down 0.1 percent to $1,736.40.
* U.S. home prices fell more steeply than expected in
November, and consumers turned less optimistic in January,
highlighting the hurdles still facing the bumpy economic
recovery.
* Global manufacturing surveys due later in the day include
China, euro zone and the Institute for Supply Management index
from the United States. The euro zone flash inflation for
January and U.S. January employment data from ADP are also due.
* The reports were likely to show many economies are seeing
a sluggish start in 2012 amid slowing demand, putting central
banks around the world under pressure to keep an accommodative
policy to support growth.
* China's official purchasing managers' index at 0100 GMT is
expected to show that the country's vast manufacturing sector
may have shrunk in January.
* Greece's grief will continue to weigh on market sentiment,
as no concrete progress was made in the debt restructuring
negotiations between the Greek government and its private bond
holders.
MARKET NEWS
* Wall Street closed its best month since October on a flat
note on Tuesday as weaker-than-expected economic reports
surprised investors after a stream of positive data in recent
months.
* The euro was nursing broad-based losses on Wednesday after
a messy sell-off overnight eradicated days of hard-won gains,
while investors kept a wary eye out for Japanese intervention to
curb a mighty yen.
DATA/EVENTS
0100 China Official PMI Jan
0858 EZ Markit manufacturing PMI Jan
1000 EZ Flash inflation Jan
1200 US Mortgate market index Weekly
1315 US ADP employment report Jan
1500 US Construction spending Dec
US Auto sales Jan
PRICES
Precious metals prices 0035 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1735.19 -2.00 -0.12 10.96
Spot Silver 33.18 0.05 +0.15 19.83
Spot Platinum 1585.24 0.24 +0.02 13.80
Spot Palladium 681.47 0.67 +0.10 4.44
COMEX GOLD FEB2 1736.40 -1.40 -0.08 10.82 8
COMEX SILVER MAR2 33.20 -0.07 -0.20 18.91 1962
Euro/Dollar 1.3078
Dollar/Yen 76.23
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Himani Sarkar)