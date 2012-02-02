SINGAPORE, Feb 2 Gold firmed on Thursday,
holding near its highest level in nearly two months, as the euro
gained against the U.S. dollar on upbeat global manufacturing
data and expectations that a Greek debt deal was close at hand.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold added $1.99 an ounce to $1,745.69
an ounce by 0026 GMT, having risen as high as $1,750.70 an ounce
on Wednesday, its strongest since Dec. 8. Gold remains below a
lifetime high around $1,920 an ounce hit last September.
* U.S. gold slipped $1 to $1,748.50 an ounce.
* Factory activity rose in China, the United States and
Germany in January, and the three manufacturing superpowers
drove gains in global output even as Europe struggles with
fallout from its festering debt crisis.
* Greece's prime minister will call the country's political
leaders in the next few days to seek backing for more austerity
after the International Monetary Fund warned this was key to
securing the new bailout Athens needs to avoid a messy default.
MARKET NEWS
* Asian shares and the euro gained on Thursday as global
manufacturing data soothed fears about global economies
deteriorating on the back of the ongoing euro zone debt crisis,
while falling European debt yields also improved sentiment.
* U.S. crude oil prices slipped towards $97 a barrel on
Thursday as a larger-than-expected rise in crude oil stocks
outweighed support from upbeat manufacturing data in China, the
United States and Germany.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0700 - SWISS TRADE FOR DECEMBER
0930 - UK MARKIT/CIPS CONSTRUCTION PMI FOR JANUARY
1000 - EURO ZONE PRODUCER PRICES FOR DECEMBER
1330 - U.S. WEEKLY JOBLESS CLAIMS
1330 - U.S. PRODUCTIVITY,UNIT LABOR COSTS PREM Q4 REPORT
1500 - U.S. FEDERAL RESERVE CHAIRMAN BERNANKE TESTIFIES,
N/A - ICSC U.S. CHAIN STORE SALES FOR JANUARY
PRICES
Precious metals prices 0026 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1745.69 1.99 +0.11 11.63
Spot Silver 33.79 0.10 +0.30 22.03
Spot Platinum 1615.74 4.01 +0.25 15.99
Spot Palladium 696.00 1.78 +0.26 6.67
COMEX GOLD APR2 1748.50 -1.00 -0.06 11.60 1125
COMEX SILVER MAR2 33.81 0.00 +0.01 21.12 822
Euro/Dollar 1.3168
Dollar/Yen 76.14
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Richard Pullin)