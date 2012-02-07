* Spot gold recovers from 1-1/2-week low of $1,711.29

* Spot gold could fall to $1,696 -technicals

* Coming up: Germany industrial output, Dec; 1100 GMT (Adds details, comments; updates prices)

By Rujun Shen

SINGAPORE, Feb 7 Gold held steady on Tuesday, as investors remained focused on developments in Greece's struggle with its debt crisis after Athens delayed its decision on accepting the terms of a new bailout.

Bullion fell to a 1-1/2-week low in the previous session, after Greece's continued delay in tackling the debt crisis hit the euro and buoyed the dollar, as sentiment on the single currency weakened with rising concern of a chaotic Greek default.

Most markets were subdued, as investors remained split over whether the wrangling over Greece would eventually be resolved or trigger contagion across other vulnerable euro zone countries.

Spot gold edged up 0.1 percent to $1,721.13 an ounce by 0311 GMT, after touching a 1-1/2-week low of $1,711.29 in the previous session.

U.S. gold was little changed at $1,724.30.

Although gold prices fell for two consecutive sessions, analysts and traders said gold's long-term bullish trend remains intact, supported by safe-haven demand on a murky global economic outlook as well as hopes of monetary easing in the world's key economies.

"What we saw was a technical reaction after a solid run, after being in overbought territory, which coincided with the better-than-expected U.S. non-farm payrolls number," said Dominic Schnider, head of commodity research at UBS Wealth Management.

The surprisingly good U.S. jobs data knocked spot gold down nearly 2 percent on Friday, as it diminished hopes for fresh quantitative easing any time soon, but the ultra-loose monetary policy of the U.S. Federal Reserve will help boost gold in the long run, Schnider and other analysts said.

A key support level for gold would be $1,680, said Schnider.

Technical analysis suggested that spot gold could fall to $1,696 during the day, said Reuters market analyst Wang Tao.

Major bullion bank HSBC said it was keeping its 2012 average gold forecast at $1,850 an ounce due to accommodative global monetary policies and investor jitters about financial markets.

The price decline in gold has attracted some buying in Asia, including India and China, but in Japan investors stood on the sidelines awaiting further trading cues.

"Everybody keeps watching what's going to happen, and we haven't seen any interest on either buying or selling," said an official at a large bullion house in Tokyo.

The discount for gold bars in Tokyo widened to 75 cents an ounce from 50 cents in mid-January, he added.

Precious metals prices 0311 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1721.13 1.93 +0.11 10.06 Spot Silver 33.64 0.01 +0.03 21.49 Spot Platinum 1619.24 -2.75 -0.17 16.24 Spot Palladium 700.80 -2.17 -0.31 7.40 COMEX GOLD APR2 1724.30 -0.60 -0.03 10.05 5571 COMEX SILVER MAR2 33.65 -0.10 -0.30 20.54 2397 Euro/Dollar 1.3112 Dollar/Yen 76.69 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months