SINGAPORE, Feb 8 Gold prices were little changed on Wednesday, after posting its biggest one-day rise in nearly two weeks in the previous session, while investors remained cautious as Greece again delayed making a decision on a bailout package.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold edged up 29 cents to $1,745.19 an ounce by 0041 GMT, after rallying 1.5 percent in the previous session.

* U.S. gold was nearly flat at $1,748.50.

* Greek political parties delayed again on Tuesday making the tough choice of accepting painful reforms in return for a new international bailout to avoid a chaotic default, seemingly deaf to EU warnings that the euro zone can live without Athens.

* Though hopes for a deal helped send the euro to an eight-week high against the dollar and lift commodities on Tuesday, risk remains that the negotiations might collapse.

* Investors should be underweight equities while favouring "selected commodities" such as gold and oil due to the fragile state of the global economy and brewing geopolitical risks, said Mohamed El-Erian, CEO and co-chief investment officer of bond fund giant PIMCO.

MARKET NEWS

* U.S. stocks rose slightly on Tuesday, but with the outcome of discussions on a bailout package for Greece uncertain, investors are unlikely to make big bets in coming days.

* The euro was holding near a two-month peak in Asia on Wednesday, as hopes that Greece was nearer a debt deal sparked a broad short-covering rally and a pick up in risk sentiment.

DATA/EVENTS 0700 Germany Trade data Dec 0745 France Budget year-to-date 2350 Japan Money supply Jan 2350 Japan Machinery orders Dec N/A UK BOE starts monetary policy meeting (to Feb. 9)

PRICES Precious metals prices 0041 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1745.19 0.29 +0.02 11.60 Spot Silver 34.12 -0.02 -0.06 23.22 Spot Platinum 1644.99 0.06 +0.00 18.09 Spot Palladium 705.00 1.27 +0.18 8.05 COMEX GOLD APR2 1748.50 0.10 +0.01 11.60 2129 COMEX SILVER MAR2 34.16 -0.04 -0.11 22.35 832 Euro/Dollar 1.3258 Dollar/Yen 76.87 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Himani Sarkar)