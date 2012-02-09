SINGAPORE, Feb 9 Spot gold inched lower on Thursday, after a nearly 1-percent drop in the previous session, as Greece was seen moving closer to a debt deal after talks that have dragged on for days.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold inched down 0.1 percent to $1,730.99 an ounce by 0036 GMT. U.S. gold edged up 0.1 percent to $1,733.80.

* Greek political leaders agreed to cut the minimum wage by 22 percent as part of reforms required for a new bailout, but left the issue of supplementary pensions unresolved.

* All eyes will be on what the European Central Bank is willing to do to help Greece when it holds its monthly policy meeting on Thursday, with interest rates expected to stay on hold ahead of a major funding operation later this month.

* Investors will also watch China's January inflation data due at 0130 GMT, which is expected to hold unchanged from December, according to economists polled by Reuters.

* Nasdaq OMX Group Inc said on Wednesday it is launching new spot gold futures that will be cash-settled with an aim to simulate over-the-counter trading of spot bullion.

* German exports fell at their fastest rate in nearly three years in December and imports unexpectedly dropped, adding to signs that the euro zone sovereign debt crisis hit the region's top economy hard in the fourth quarter.

MARKET NEWS

* The euro dipped in early Asian trade on Thursday after Greek political parties concluded marathon negotiations with the issue of pension cuts left unresolved, though hopes that a deal will soon be reached limited the damage.

* U.S. stocks closed flat in another thinly traded session on Wednesday as Greece remained in a standstill over accepting tough reforms in exchange for a bailout critical to avoiding a chaotic default.

DATA/EVENTS 0130 China CPI yy Jan 0130 China PPI yy Jan 0500 Japan Consumer confid.index Jan 1200 Britain BOE Bank Rate Feb 1245 EZ ECB rate decision Feb 1330 U.S. Jobless claims Weekly

PRICES

Precious metals prices 0036 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1730.99 -2.40 -0.14 10.69 Spot Silver 33.86 -0.10 -0.29 22.28 Spot Platinum 1650.99 -9.50 -0.57 18.52 Spot Palladium 708.98 -1.52 -0.21 8.66 COMEX GOLD APR2 1733.80 2.50 +0.14 10.66 1460 COMEX SILVER MAR2 33.88 0.18 +0.52 21.37 183 Euro/Dollar 1.3238 Dollar/Yen 77.05 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Himani Sarkar)