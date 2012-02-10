SINGAPORE, Feb 10 Spot gold hovered around
$1,730 an ounce on Friday, as investors remained cautious with
euro zone finance ministers demanding reassurance even after
Greece clinched a long-stalled bailout deal, while a CME margin
cut only received subdued reaction.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was little changed at $1,731.31 an ounce
by 0039 GMT, on course for a 0.3-percent weekly rise.
* U.S. gold lost half a percent to $1,733.40.
* Greek political leaders said they had clinched a deal on
economic reforms and spending cuts needed to secure a second
bailout, but euro zone finance ministers demanded more measures
and a parliamentary seal of approval before providing the aid.
* European Central Bank President Mario Draghi opened the
door on Thursday to helping Athens indirectly after Greek
politicians finally signed up to an austerity package following
days of dither and delay.
* The CME Group cut trading margins for gold, silver
and platinum by 11.8, 13.5 and 22.2 percent respectively,
effective after the close of business on Monday, Feb. 13.
* The number of Americans signing up for unemployment
benefits fell unexpectedly last week, the latest sign of
recovery in the U.S. labor market.
MARKET NEWS
* U.S. stocks rose modestly for a third straight day on
Thursday after Greece reached a deal to secure a financial
bailout, but investors were cautious after weeks of gains.
* The euro was stuck in a narrow range on Friday, after
hitting a two-month high against the dollar in the previous
session after Greek leaders agreed to a deal on reforms and the
European Central Bank flagged tentative economic improvement in
the euro zone.
DATA/EVENTS
0530 India Industrial Output yy Feb
0745 France Industrial output mm Dec 2011
0900 Italy Industrial output yy WDA Dec 2011
China Exports yy Jan
China Imports yy Jan
China Trade balance Jan
1330 U.S. International Trade Dec 2011
2030 U.S. CFTC commitment of traders data Weekly
PRICES
Precious metals prices 0039 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1731.31 0.31 +0.02 10.71
Spot Silver 33.92 0.04 +0.12 22.50
Spot Platinum 1650.24 -1.75 -0.11 18.47
Spot Palladium 707.22 0.47 +0.07 8.39
COMEX GOLD APR2 1733.40 -7.80 -0.45 10.63 3116
COMEX SILVER MAR2 33.95 0.03 +0.10 21.62 973
Euro/Dollar 1.3274
Dollar/Yen 77.69
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Himani Sarkar)