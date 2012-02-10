* CME cuts gold, silver, platinum margins

* Spot gold may fall to $1,698/oz - technicals

* Coming up: U.S. Int'l trade, Dec; 1330 GMT (Adds details, comments; updates prices)

By Rujun Shen

SINGAPORE, Feb 10 Gold hovered unchanged at around $1,730 an ounce on Friday in cautious trade as euro zone finance ministers held off on approving a bailout package for Greece even after it said it had clinched a deal on economic reforms.

Even a cut in the metal's trading margins by the biggest operator of U.S. futures exchanges, the CME Group, failed to spark the enthusiasm of sidelined investors, and kept spot gold prices little changed at $1,732.34 an ounce by 0315 GMT, after two straight days of losses.

U.S. gold edged down 0.3 percent to $1,735.40.

"Many are still standing on the side waiting for something new to happen in the market," said Peter Fung, head of dealing at Wing Fung Precious Metals in Hong Kong.

"COMEX cut margins probably because the market volatility was low and people didn't have much interest," he added.

Gold prices have been heavily influenced by the grinding process of getting Greece to agree to reforms and austerity measures in exchange for a bailout from its international lenders.

Market participants expect gold to be trapped in a range of between $1,710 and $1,760 in the absence of a fundamental shift in sentiment.

The CME Group on Thursday lowered trading margins for a range of commodities contracts, including gold, silver and platinum, effective after the close of business on Monday. This is the first margin cut for COMEX gold since June 2011.

Technical analysis suggested spot gold could fall to $1,698 during the day, said Reuters market analyst Wang Tao.

SPDR Gold Trust, the world's biggest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, reported that its holdings increased to 1,278.344 tonnes by Feb. 9, the highest level since late December, showing investment demand in bullion remained steady as the murky economic outlook supported safe-haven interest.

The total amount of gold held by gold ETFs was little changed from a week earlier, after four weeks of gains.

Spot platinum edged down 0.1 percent to $1,649.74, headed for a 2-percent weekly rise. An 18-percent year-to-date rise helped platinum narrow its discount to gold to near $70 earlier this week, its lowest in more than four months.

Concerns about supply shortfalls in South Africa, the world's top producer of the metal, may continue to support platinum prices and lower its discount to gold, analysts said.

Precious metals prices 0315 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1732.34 1.34 +0.08 10.78 Spot Silver 33.93 0.05 +0.15 22.54 Spot Platinum 1649.74 -2.25 -0.14 18.43 Spot Palladium 707.47 0.72 +0.10 8.42 COMEX GOLD APR2 1735.40 -5.80 -0.33 10.76 7813 COMEX SILVER MAR2 33.95 0.03 +0.10 21.62 1547 Euro/Dollar 1.3272 Dollar/Yen 77.56 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Editing by Miral Fahmy)