SINGAPORE, Feb 13 Gold strengthened on Monday after Greece's parliament finally approved a deeply unpopular austerity bill to secure a second EU/IMF bailout to avoid national bankruptcy.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold added $3.70 an ounce to $1,723.09 an ounce by 0029 GMT, having fallen to $1,703.69 on Friday, its lowest since late January, as uncertainty over negotiations for Greece's bailout package prompted investors to cash in.

* U.S. gold for April delivery was steady at $1,725.60 an ounce.

* Cinemas, cafes, shops and banks were set ablaze in central Athens and black-masked protesters fought riot police outside parliament before lawmakers voted on an austerity bill that demands deep cuts to pay, pension and jobs - the price of a 130 billion euro bailout needed to keep Greece afloat.

* Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao has said China will start to fine-tune its economic policy in the first quarter, the official Shanghai Securities News quoted him as saying on Monday, the government's most explicit indication yet of a monetary easing.

MARKET NEWS

* Asian shares and the euro gained modestly on Monday, along with Japan's Nikkei share average, relieved by the Greek parliament's passage of austerity measures.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0700 - GERMANY WHOLESALE PRICES INDEX FOR JANUARY

0815 - SWITZERLAND PRODUCER PRICES FOR JANUARY

N/A - WHITE HOUSE RELEASES BUDGET

2145 - NEW ZEALAND FOOD PRICE INDEX FOR JANUARY

PRICES

Precious metals prices 0029 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1723.09 3.70 +0.22 10.19 Spot Silver 33.71 0.15 +0.45 21.74 Spot Platinum 1658.99 18.99 +1.16 19.09 Spot Palladium 701.22 1.25 +0.18 7.47 COMEX GOLD APR2 1725.60 0.30 +0.02 10.14 2689 COMEX SILVER MAR2 33.74 0.13 +0.39 20.85 1711 Euro/Dollar 1.3232 Dollar/Yen 77.71 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months

(Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Michael Perry)