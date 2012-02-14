* Investors sceptical of Greece's ability to carry out reforms

By Rujun Shen

SINGAPORE, Feb 14 Gold edged lower on Tuesday, tracking a weaker euro, as wary investors focused on whether Greece will be able to convince Europe to grant a much-needed bailout and implement unpopular reforms.

Gold greeted the passage of tough reform and austerity measures by the Greek parliament on Monday with a minor rise in prices, but the sentiment quickly soured as doubts on the bailout deal arose.

Europe gave Greece until Wednesday to persuade sceptical international lenders that it would stick to the punishing terms of a multi-billion-dollar rescue package, endorsed by parliament as rioters torched downtown Athens.

"There is a big question mark on implemention of all the measures, because the track record of Greece is so bad," said Dominic Schnider, head of commodity research at UBS Wealth Management.

The doubt over Greece and a warning by ratings agency Moody's that it may downgrade the triple-A ratings of France, Britain and Austria weakened the euro and pushed up the dollar index, making commodities priced in the greenback expensive for buyers holding other currencies.

Spot gold edged down 0.4 percent to $1,716.45 an ounce by 0313 GMT, after a minor rise of 0.1 percent in the previous session.

U.S. gold also lost 0.4 percent to $1,718.80.

GOLD TECHNICALS TURN WEAK

The near-term technical picture for gold has weakened after repeated attempts to break the key resistance at $1,765 failed, though its long-term bullish trend remains intact, analysts said.

"Spot gold prices are expected to fall, as the upside seems constrained by resistance at $1,765/oz, which is keeping $1,802/oz out of play," Dan Smith, an analyst at Standard Chartered, said in a research note.

A drop below $1,660 could extend the decline to the trendline support at $1,570, he added.

On the 24-hour chart, spot could fall towards $1,698 an ounce, said Reuters market analyst Wang Tao.

Physical trading was lackluster in Asia as most market participants stood on the sidelines awaiting prices to break the current range, dealers said.

"There's little interest as gold is rangebound between $1,700 and $1,750," said Peter Fung, head of dealing at Wing Fung Precious Metals in Hong Kong, adding that the premiums on gold bars in Hong Kong declined slightly from a week earlier to between $1 and $1.50 an ounce above London prices.

Potentially supportive of sentiment and confirming the trend of increasing gold demand from China, the Shanghai Gold Exchange told Reuters that it is planning to launch over-the-counter gold trading as well as exchange-traded gold funds.

Precious metals prices 0313 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1716.45 -6.04 -0.35 9.76 Spot Silver 33.47 -0.22 -0.65 20.87 Spot Platinum 1637.74 -6.34 -0.39 17.57 Spot Palladium 694.00 -1.22 -0.18 6.36 COMEX GOLD APR2 1718.80 -6.10 -0.35 9.70 7475 COMEX SILVER MAR2 33.50 -0.22 -0.66 20.01 1415 Euro/Dollar 1.3156 Dollar/Yen 77.58 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months